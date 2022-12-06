Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market to Surpass US$ 275.1 Million by 2028 | General Electric Co

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market

Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to assess organs and structures inside the body.

The global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market is estimated to account for US$ 271.1Mn in terms of value and 1,270 units in terms of volume by the end of 2027.” — Coherent Market Insights

According to a market research study published by Coherent Market Insights, the demand analysis of Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market is estimated to surpass US$ 275.1 Million by 2028.

Several women choose an Automated Breast Ultrasound System over a human radiologist. The benefits of this machine are not just cosmetic; they also help women understand their breast density. Researchers have studied the accuracy of automated breast ultrasound systems for women with breast cancer. Further, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer is another factor driving the market growth. In the near future, the Automated Breast Ultrasound System will become the standard of care. The Automated Breast Ultrasound System can provide a high-quality image of both the lateral and medial planes.

⏩ Market Dynamics:

Rise in the number of breast cancer cases is expected to augment growth of the global automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market overt the forecast period. With rising prevalence of breast cancer the demand for ABUSs is growing all over the world. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society, invasive breast cancer is expected to affect nearly 287, 850 women in the U.S. in 2022 and breast cancer is expected to cause death of nearly 43, 250 women in the same year.

However, factors such as high cost of investment of ABUSs and lack of awareness regarding this system in developing nations is expected to hinder growth of the global automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market over the forecast period.

⏩ Major Key players in this Market:

•General Electric Co.

•Siemens AG

•Hitachi Ltd.

•QT Ultrasound LLC

•Ikonopedia

•SonoCiné Inc.

