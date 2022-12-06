Maritime Security Market Poised to Reach Revenue of More than US$38 Bn by 2027 End

According to Fairfield Market Research, Global Maritime Security Market is Anticipated to Register a CAGR of More than 7% During the Forecast Period.

Fairfield Market Research in a newly released report tracks the performance of global maritime security market during 2021 – 2027. The report says that while the market registered revenue worth US$22.4 Bn in the year 2019, it is poised to surpass the valuation of US$38 Bn toward the end of 2027. Increasing significance of marine security and safety in line with growing digitalization across industry will drive maritime security market ahead. Deepening penetration of automation, IoT, AIT, and Blockchain technology in marine operations is expected to spur the expansion of market. Rising prevalence of pirate attacks on ships demand more effective and reliable safety measures. In addition, unprecedented expansion of marine businesses expansion and the subsequently ballooning data volumes will elevate the scope of growth for maritime security market.

Key Research Insights

Global maritime security market size is slated for 7.1% growth between 2021 and 2027

Demand for security solutions accounts for more than 60% of total demand

Security management continues to be the top application area with over 42% market share





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Maritime security solutions continue to experience dominant demand over maritime security services. The report estimates over 60% share of security solutions in total market revenue. Application-wise analysis of maritime security market reveals continued lead of security management that accounts for over 2/5th of the overall market valuation. The other prominent areas of application include counter privacy, coastal monitoring, and loss prevention and detection. Based on type, the port and critical infrastructure security remains sought-after, accounting for over 33% market share. The report further sheds light on the end user analysis, which shows dominance of oil and gas industry, further followed by shipping and transportation industry.

Key Report Highlights

The market will exhibit strong growth majorly in the wake of rising concerns around marine piracy

Port and critical infrastructure security remains the most preferred type of security with over 1/3 rd of total market valuation

of total market valuation North America, and Europe contribute a collective revenue share of more than 50%





Insights into Regional Analysis

In 2019, North America recorded more than 27% share in total revenue of maritime security market. The region remains the largest market and will continue to be at the forefront of demand generation throughout the period of forecast. The report expects North America’s maritime security market to witness 6.7% expansion by 2027 end. The market here has been thriving on account of the maximum successful implementation of maritime security and safety solutions. Europe, the next key market for maritime security, follows North America. Both the regions collectively capture over half the market revenue. Asia Pacific is also likely to develop a strong market in the next few years as the region registered more than 23% revenue share in maritime security market in 2019.

Leaders in Global Maritime Security Market

Honeywell, Thales Group, Smiths Group, Rolta, BAE Systems, Raytheon Anschut, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, Saab Group, Northrop Grumman

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2027 Market Size in 2019 US$22.4 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2027 US$38 Bn CAGR 7.1 % Key Players Honeywell, Thales Group, Smiths Group, Rolta, BAE Systems, Raytheon Anschut, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, Saab Group, Northrop Grumman

Market Segmentation

Components Coverage

Solutions

Services Professional Services Training and Consulting Risk Assessment and Investigation Support and Maintenance Managed Services







Security Type Coverage

Port and Critical infrastructure Security

Coastal Surveillance

Vessel Security

Crew Security

Cargoes and containers Safety

Ship system and equipment (SSE) Safety

Other Security Type (Yacht Security, Safety of marine installations, Shipyard security, and cyber security)





System Coverage

Ship Security Reporting System

Automatic Identification System (AIS)

Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS)

Long Range Tracking and Identification (LRIT) System

Vessel Monitoring and Management System

Other Systems (Automated Manifest System (AMS), and Automated Mutual Assistance Vessel Rescue System (AMVER))

Application Coverage

Loss prevention and detection

Security management

Counter piracy

Coastal monitoring

Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR) management





End User Coverage

Government Institutions

Oil & Gas

Marine & construction

Shipping & Transportation

Other End-Users (Yachts, Boat Owners, and Ship Agencies)





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

Honeywell

Thales Group

Smiths Group

Elbit Systems

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Anschutz

Saab Group

BAE Systems

Airbus

Rolta

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Component-wise Analysis

Security Type-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

System-wise Analysis

End User-wise Analysis

Industry-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

