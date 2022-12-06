Wire Mesh Mist Eliminator to Grow At A CAGR Of 4.1% to Reach 915.9 Million by 2032, Growth in Renewable Energy Paves Way| Fact.MR

Stringent Air Regulation Norms and Health Awareness to Benefit the Mist Eliminator Market, States Fact.MR

In this report, Fact.MR (FMR) provides key insights into the global mist eliminator market. The global mist eliminator market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period and is expected to have a market value of US$ 915.9 Million in 2032.



The market is fragmented and several manufacturers in various countries are focussed on strengthening their partnerships with local companies and deploying a prominent number of distributors in local regions. These manufacturers are also involved in marking their direct presence by building a strong distribution network and by setting up a number of offices in several countries.

The increasing demand for mist eliminators along with strong manufacturing and production facilities in countries such as the UK, Germany, and USA have witnessed considerable growth to create healthy opportunities during the forecast period. Due to the high growth rate of chemical plants & power generation, this region is likely to remain an attractive region for market players. China is also considered a lucrative market. China is the most dominant country in East Asia and had a market share of 58.1% in 2021.

Considering the pace at which companies are penetrating the mist eliminator business, providing innovative products with different processes and different materials, global manufacturers in the industrial mist eliminator market are focusing on increasing their market presence by using new innovations.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mist eliminator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% and be valued at US$ 915.9 million by 2032.

The market witnessed (1.3)% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Under end user, chemicals dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 154.5 million in 2022.

North America dominated the market with 30.6% market share in 2021.

Wire mesh type likely to represent 50.9% market share in 2022.

Metal material mist eliminators to have a market value of US$ 402.5 Mn in 2022.

“Increasing Investments in Oil & Gas and Chemical Industries to Drive the Growth of the Mist Eliminators” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

The companies are focusing on enhancing their profitability and efficiency by manufacturing and developing innovative products across the business segments. Moreover, company’s strategies are to develop solutions and equipment that contribute to the circular economy, reduce waste, and simplify the life of customers by delivering the highest efficiency level products, which add value and sustainably to its customers globally.

In 2020, Sulzer announced to acquire a 25% stake of Tamturbo Plc., a manufacturer of oil-free industrial air compressor systems. This acquisition complemented the company’s product portfolio in the pulp and paper, food, metals, and mining & chemical industry by increasing worldwide sales and service network. Similar market developments are provided in the report.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of the mist eliminators industry worldwide including Sulzer Ltd., Munters Group, Koch-Glitsch, Kimre, Inc., Air Quality Engineering, Inc. etc. These companies are working hard on coming up with new products which are technologically advanced and to make this happen, emphasis is being put on R&D and to expand their R&D facilities, companies are using strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations to increase production of products and gain a larger market reach.

In 2020, Sulzer Ltd. received a contract from ExxonMobil for the supply of its industrial-scale cMIST system that will help with natural gas dehydration. There are plans for the installation of a new unit on the onshore ExxonMobil facility in the U.S.

In 2020, CECO Environmental acquired a UK-based company, Environmental Integrated Solutions Limited (EIS). CECO will now expand its customer base in Europe and strengthen its solution capabilities, application depth, and knowledge expertise.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of mist eliminator positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

Sulzer Ltd.

Munters Group

Koch-Glitsch

Kimre, Inc.

Air Quality Engineering, Inc.

AMACS

Hilliard Corporation

RVT Process Equipment GmbH

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

CECO Environmental

KCH Services Inc.



Segmentation of Mist Eliminator Industry Research

By Type: Wire Mesh Vane Fiber Bed

By Material: Metal Polypropylene FRP

By End-User: Oil & Gas Desalination Power Generation Chemical Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East and Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mist eliminator market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (wire mesh, vane, fiber bed), material (metal, polypropylene, FRP & others), end user (oil & gas, desalination, power generation, chemical, others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

