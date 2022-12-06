ZRG Acquires Hub Recruiting, a Tech Enabled RPO Provider

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, today announced its acquisition of Hub Recruiting, LLC. a leading, boutique RPO (Recruiting Process Outsourcing) firm.



Based out of Bedford, MA, Hub Recruiting is a leading RPO that partners with growing technology companies by providing embedded recruiters and/or entire recruiting teams for hiring challenges that range from one hire to entire, organizational buildouts. Hub’s approach combines exceptional recruiters and sourcers, ongoing training and coaching, and integrated tools including data analytics – called Full Stack RPO. Their key focus areas include technology driven companies who are building their technology, revenue, and corporate functions, nationally and internationally.



“Increasingly, our clients have asked for support for volume hiring in complex sales, engineering, and technical roles, but we did not have that capability,” says Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Hub adds that capability, enabling us to support recruiting for project-based, volume hiring of more senior roles globally.”



“We believe when a company aligns strategy and culture with the right talent, amazing success can be achieved, and our offerings now address these core areas,” Hartmann continued. “We constantly strive to improve ourselves in order to improve client outcomes.”



Matt Corbett, Founder and CEO of Hub Recruiting, said: “ZRG’s commitment to their clients’ end-to-end needs, diversity and their innovative approach to data analytics are an immediate fit with Hub’s own values and action-oriented nature. Our RPO expertise added to ZRG’s established suite of talent advisory services is going to be a great benefit for all of our clients.“



Prior to the Hub Recruiting acquisition, ZRG has actively diversified their talent management offerings. The company recently acquired top culture consulting firm Walking The Talk, as well as entertainment industry search and consulting firm Sucherman Group and SEBA International, a retained executive search firm focused on finance, risk, marketing, and revenue roles. ZRG’s organic growth continues across the UK, EU, and Middle East in retained search, on-demand talent solutions, and consulting.



G2 Capital Advisors served as exclusive buy-side advisor to ZRG Partners on the successful transaction.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results. Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.



About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team.



Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.



About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors.