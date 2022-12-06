‘REIMAGINING THE FUTURE OF LIVING’-CITYSCAPE GLOBAL TO LAUNCH THE WORLD’S LARGEST REAL ESTATE SHOW IN RIYADH KSA IN 2023
UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, Cityscape Global is set to launch the world’s largest real estate event in Saudi Arabia, giving visitors a chance to step into next-generation living. The world’s most ambitious real estate event will debut at the Riyadh Exhibition & Conference Centre from September 10-13, 2023.
‘REIMAGINING THE FUTURE OF LIVING’ - CITYSCAPE GLOBAL TO LAUNCH THE WORLD’S LARGEST REAL ESTATE SHOW IN RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA NEXT YEAR
“While driving local and foreign investment into the global real estate sector is one of our main remits, Cityscape Global 2023 will also be a catalyst for building the world in which the next generation will live. From the event brand that unveiled the Burj Khalifa, the Palm and the regeneration of Battersea Power Station to the world, the 2023 exhibition, summit, and change-enabler will make its mark on the skylines of the future, as visitors will get the opportunity to step into what it will be like to live in 2050 and beyond,” explained Chris Speller, Vice President of Real Estate for Cityscape Global, which will take place under the umbrella of the newly launched Tahaluf – a strategic alliance between Informa PLC and the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP).
“This will still be underpinned by a business forum for realtors and their salespeople, however, we are also catering for the world’s massively expanding creative and sustainability-focused community spanning the entire ecosystem from architects to proptech innovators, artists and interior designers, financiers to government leadership.”
To deliver the real estate event’s Saudi debut, Cityscape Global is thinking big. When the curtain rises on Cityscape Global 2023, it hopes to attract up to 40,000 visitors who will explore opportunities across 200 exhibitors making up a show spanning the size of 5 football pitches, and with deep insights being shared by 1,500 delegates in a mega conference programme.
The entire spectrum of 21st century living will be on show, from technology, hospitality, and leisure, to real estate, e-commerce, banking and finance, health, and security to the built environment.
“Driving local and foreign investment, digital transformation, and sustainability within the Kingdom are objectives that underpin Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the pillars that sit under the National Transformation Program. Saudi is a natural next home for Cityscape Global, and we look forward to turning the spotlight on these major pillars and their significance for worldwide progress in the real estate industry,” explained Speller.
With the inaugural Cityscape Global in Riyadh, Tahaluf has a greenfield of opportunity to build on. Saudi Arabia has one of the world’s youngest populations with 56% under the age of 35, and all with rising living standard aspirations. In addition to an FDI target of US $100 billion by 2030, the Kingdom, which has a projected compound annual economic growth rate of and 9.74% to 2027, has opened up dialogue around real estate transparency, and is witnessing an influx of multi-national companies opening regional HQs to access the country’s huge giga project opportunities. The Saudi government, now a world leader in smart city development, has also committed to building 1.5 million new homes by 2030, when it hopes to have 70% of its population owning their own homes.
Opportunities for overseas developers and talent are also on the rise as Saudi nationals increasingly realise overseas property ambitions. In the last year alone, upwards of US$8bn in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) has been channelled to investments primarily in the UK, the UAE, Singapore, Scandinavia, China, Canada, Turkey, and Benelux.
The landmark Cityscape Global event in Riyadh will be packed with features to represent the inclusivity of the industry. A Start-up Pavilion will focus on companies less than two years old, while the Cityscape Global Awards will celebrate corporate and personal achievements, standards of excellence and service of quality from developers to architects.
The event will also host the Investment Wealth Forum, a series of idea-generating round tables with outstanding global wealth management professionals, legal advisors, bankers, and consultants. There will be a dedicated Developer Quarter where developers can meet consumers, retailers, and corporations, across residential, commercial, retail, or industrial real estate. A Smart Cities & Technology Quarter will drive forward the industry’s digital transformation through a content-led exhibition for investors, designers, builders, managers, property owners and operators. The Design Quarter will be exclusively for architects, interior designers, model makers and engineers to connect and showcase their work.
The Global Smart City Leap conference will gather the greatest tech minds to focus on future living, government and financial institutions can present their regulatory and security plans at the industry focussed Cityscape Talks, and tech entrepreneurs will look to attract investor funding by pitching breakthrough solutions at the Technology Incubator Pitch. The event will also benefit from an extensive hosted buyer programme targeting key source markets, including decision makers from institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds and ultra-high net worth individuals.
The Cityscape Global 2023 conference will focus on future smart cities, proptech, urban transformation, smart mobility hubs and the built environment, and has already attracted international industry stalwarts.
“With 10 months until Cityscape Global debuts in Saudi Arabia, the excitement is already mounting for an event that will reshape the industry, skylines, entire sector thinking and the very future of living,” added Speller.
For more information, visit: www.cityscapeglobal.com
Pragati Malik
MCS Action FZ LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other