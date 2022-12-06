EMU Community Involvement Center Invites Everyone to “Do a Favour Where They Live” on the Occasion of 5 December International Volunteer Day

On the occasion of 5 December International Volunteer Day, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Community Involvement Center invited everyone to do good through the slogan “Do a favor where you live!”. The following statements were made Prof. Dr. Fatih Bayraktar, Chair of the EMU Community Involvement Center:

“Although it is not yet known in the geography we live in, the International Volunteer Day is a day declared by the United Nations General Assembly on 5 December, 1985. Volunteering is an act of sincere kindness. Regardless of where they are in the world, volunteers engage in acts of kindness without seeking any benefit, for free, and sometimes even by taking risks. For this reason, volunteering is a very valuable virtue, especially considering today's conditions.

As in all special days, the aim is to make the concept of volunteering more known and widespread in the society. That's why, as the EMU Center for Community Involvement, we invited our university's students and staff members to “Do a favor on your campus/city today!”. We plan to repeat this call every year and make 5 December a day of kindness for EMU and Famagusta. We believe in the transformative power of goodness in a world where wars, conflicts, hostilities and terrorism are encountered. For this reason, we invite not only EMU members but everyone to do a favor on Monday, 5 December.”