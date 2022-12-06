EMU Graduate Soner Öztürk Pursues a Successful Career as the Advertising Coordinator at Turkish Airlines

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication, Cinema and Television Department, 2012-2013 Academic Year Spring Semester Graduate Soner Öztürk continues his successful career as the Advertising Coordinator at Turkish Airlines (THY) Production Team. EMU Graduate Öztürk, who also held different positions in EMU TV during his student years, visited EMU in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), where he came for a holiday, and talked about his successful achievements in his career journey. Öztürk, who was also elected as the EMU Student Council President during his student life, noted that as soon as he started his career, he started to reap the fruits of his education at EMU.

“EMU Helped Me Reach Places I Couldn't Have Imagined”

Stating that he first started working as an Assistant Editor at Star TV after graduating from EMU, Öztürk said that he took the opportunity that came his way and was hired in THY's Advertising Department. Adding that he first took part in the advertising activities of the Southern Europe region in THY, Öztürk stated that he later moved to the Production Team and started to work as the Advertising Coordinator. Expressing that he has been continuing his career at THY for about 6 years, Öztürk said, "I have my signature under many of THY's television and social media projects with my friends. We are drawing a successful graph now. If there is a positive talk about THY's Advertising Department today, it is because of my qualified and well-equipped friends working there. The reason why I am among these friends is EMU. EMU has made a great contribution to me. I still see the benefits of working at EMU TV as a student assistant. While creating the story of the commercial in our projects, I contribute with the knowledge I gained from experienced instructors at EMU. I had dreams as I walked these corridors as a student. However, I never thought that I would have the opportunity to work with the directors we studied in books. I sat at the same table and talked about a project with a director like Ridley Scott in Los Angeles and we launched a huge advertising project with him. It was also an incredible experience to hire such a great actor, who was Morgan Freeman. I have never imagined that these would be possible. EMU's contributions to me cannot be forgotten.”

Provided Recommendations for EMU Students

Also providing recommendations to students studying at EMU, Öztürk said, “My dear friends. While I was at EMU, I tried to be as active a student as possible and to take advantage of all the opportunities that the university offers us. I learned to undertake responsibility. Make sure to take advantage of the rich opportunities that EMU offers you. Then you will be the headhunted people, not the seekers. You've got many opportunities at your disposal. I highly recommend that you consider them. It is a privilege to be a member of EMU.”