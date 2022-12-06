Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,691 in the last 365 days.

EMU’S Master’s Programs Rank High In Eurasia And Middle East Regions At Eduniversal 2022 World Rankings

Five postgraduate programs from Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Business and Economics and one postgraduate program from the Faculty of Communication have been listed among the top 200 graduate programs in the 2022 report prepared by the ranking agency Eduniversal, which evaluates postgraduate programs at a global level. During the determination of the Eduniversal 2022 Best Postgraduate Programs Ranking, more than 25 thousand programs have been examined and 5,600 programs in 55 branches have been included in the national and international rankings.

According to the Eurasian and Middle East region ranking results, which have proven the quality and success of EMU postgraduate programs,  EMU Business and Economics Faculty, Energy Economics and Finance Master's Program has been ranked 5th in the field of Energy and Natural Resources; Economics Master's Program 7th in the field of Economics; Marketing Master's Program 8th in Marketing; Banking and Finance Master's Program 12th in Corporate Finance, and Business Master’s Program 17th in the field of MBA Full Time. EMU Communication Faculty, Communication and Media Studies Master's Program has been announced as the 7th best program in Corporate Communication.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU’S Master’s Programs Rank High In Eurasia And Middle East Regions At Eduniversal 2022 World Rankings

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.