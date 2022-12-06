EMU’S Master’s Programs Rank High In Eurasia And Middle East Regions At Eduniversal 2022 World Rankings

Five postgraduate programs from Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Business and Economics and one postgraduate program from the Faculty of Communication have been listed among the top 200 graduate programs in the 2022 report prepared by the ranking agency Eduniversal, which evaluates postgraduate programs at a global level. During the determination of the Eduniversal 2022 Best Postgraduate Programs Ranking, more than 25 thousand programs have been examined and 5,600 programs in 55 branches have been included in the national and international rankings.

According to the Eurasian and Middle East region ranking results, which have proven the quality and success of EMU postgraduate programs, EMU Business and Economics Faculty, Energy Economics and Finance Master's Program has been ranked 5th in the field of Energy and Natural Resources; Economics Master's Program 7th in the field of Economics; Marketing Master's Program 8th in Marketing; Banking and Finance Master's Program 12th in Corporate Finance, and Business Master’s Program 17th in the field of MBA Full Time. EMU Communication Faculty, Communication and Media Studies Master's Program has been announced as the 7th best program in Corporate Communication.