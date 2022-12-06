Strategies For Global Automotive Fabric Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Automotive Fabric Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Automotive Fabric Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive fabric market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 33.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automotive fabric market is expected to reach $ 39.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%. An increase in automobile demand is expected to propel the automotive fabric market going forward.

The automotive fabric market consists of sales of automotive fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to textiles used in the automotive industry to manufacture upholstery and interiors of vehicles. These automotive fabrics are woven or nonwoven, coated or composite in nature. The primary goal of these fabrics is to provide maximum comfort, safety, and security to passengers while driving. It includes a wide range of product lines, emphasizing the importance of lowering operational costs.

Global Automotive Fabric Market Trends

The emergence of recycled fabrics has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive fabric industry. The recycled fabrics are made from waste material, reprocessed into new fibers and spun into fabric material. The growing environmental concerns about the negative impact of waste incineration, heavy industrial discharges from textile mills, and raw material depletion have transformed the market towards sustainable materials. For instance, in November 2020, Autoneum Holding AG, a Europe-based manufacturer of in-vehicle acoustic and thermal insulation for vehicles, introduced Relive-1. This innovative tufted carpet meets the most stringent requirements for sustainable mobility. These Relive-1 carpets sustainably make use of raw materials. The carpet yarns are made entirely of recycled PET bottles. Autoneum recycles this raw material to produce high-quality carpet systems from recycled PET bottles for upcoming vehicle generations, preserving natural resources and lowering plastic waste.

Global Automotive Fabric Market Segmentation

The global automotive fabric market is segmented:

By Fabric Type: Polyester, Vinyl, Leather, Nylon, Other Fabric Types

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

By Application: Carpets or Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-Assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety-Belts, Airbags, Other Applications

By Geography: The global automotive fabric market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Acme Mills Company, Suminoe Textile Co Ltd, Arvind Limited, Grupo Antolin Irausa S.A, Heathcoat Fabrics Limited, Lear Corporation, Martur Automotive Seating Systems, Navbharat Textile Industries, Seiren Co Ltd, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

