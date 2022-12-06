Space On-board Computing Platform Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Space On-Board Computing Platform Global Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Space On-board Computing Platform Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the space on-board computing platform market size is expected to grow from $ 1.07 billion in 2021 to $ 1.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The space on-board computing platform market is expected to grow to $ 2.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14%. The rise in space exploration missions is expected to propel the growth of the space-on-board computing platform market going forward.

The space on-board computing platform market consists of sales of space on-board computing platforms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for collection, analysis, and processing of data gathered by satellite on-board to provide an exact map of the earth's surface. The space on-board computing platform collects data through various applications and provides mapping and navigation across the globe.

Global Space On-board Computing Platform Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the onboard computing platform market. Major companies operating in the space on-board computing platform sector are focused on developing innovative technologies that could provide better solutions and services to various industries to optimize their business operations and strengthen their position in the market.

Global Space On-board Computing Platform Market Segments

The global space on-board computing platform market is segmented:

By Platform: Nano Satellite, Microsatellite, Small satellite, Medium satellite, Large satellite, Spacecraft

By Technology: Cots, Non-Cots

By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

By Communication Frequency: S-Band, X-Band, C-Band, K-Band, Other Communication Frequencies

By Application: Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Meteorology, Other Applications

By Geography: The global space on-board computing platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: BAE Systems, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Northrop Grumman, Airbus Industrie GIE, Ball Corporation, Cobham Gaisler Ab, Contec Co Ltd, EnduroSat, G.A.U.S.S. Srl, International Business Machines Corporation, Leonardo S p A, Loft Orbital, Space Tango, ST Engineering, and Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

