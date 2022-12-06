Nano Metal Oxide Market Size to Hit USD 8.3 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing usage of aluminum dioxide as coating in optical lenses, windows, flooring and other surfaces will enhance the overall demand for Nano Metal Oxide Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Nano Metal Oxide Market size is forecast to reach $8.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2026. Nano Metal oxides are used in the fabrication of various microelectronics circuits such as sensors, piezoelectric devices, fuel cells among others. So, with rise in demand for electronics products such as optoelectronics, semiconductors, transmitters and others, the nano metal oxide industry is witnessing an increase in demand. Additionally, Titanium dioxide (TiO2) semiconductor nanoparticles are one of the important and promising photocatalysts because of its unique optical and electronic properties they possess. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nano Metal Oxide Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the nano metal oxide market owing to increasing demand from applications such as automotive and aviation industries.

2. The growing use of titanium dioxide for sun protection lotions, wood preservatives, and textile fibers, is likely to aid in the market growth of nano metal oxide.

3. The increasing demand for nano silica in paints and coatings industry will increase the market demand for nano metal oxide in the near future.

4. Governments regulations regarding use of titanium dioxide will create hurdles for the nano metal oxide market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Aluminium oxide segment held the largest share in the nano metal oxide market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Aluminium oxide nanoparticles have unique abrasion resistance and properties for use in optical lenses, windows, flooring and other surfaces and coatings prone to scratching.

2. APAC has dominated the nano metal oxide market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The economy of APAC is mainly influenced by the economic dynamics of countries such as China and India, but with growing foreign direct investment for economic development of South East Asia, the current scenario is changing.

3. Electrical & Electronics sector has been the primary market for nano metal oxide in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Metal oxide nanoparticles are majorly used in electrical & electronics for the fabrication of microelectronic circuits, sensors, piezoelectric devices, fuel cells, coatings for the passivation of surfaces against corrosion, and as catalysts.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nano Metal Oxide Industry are -

1. Abc Nanotech Co , Ltd,

2. American Element,

3. Baikowski Sa,

4. Eprui Nanoparticles Microsphere Co , Ltd,

5. Goodfellow Group,



