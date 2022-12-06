Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market to Reach US$8.5 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing health concerns regarding safe drinking water among consumers are boosting the growth of the Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The global Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market size is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Reverse osmosis is the process of applying pressure to overcome colligative properties. Osmotic pressure is directed by a thermodynamic parameter and a chemical difference of a solvent. The rising health concerns regarding safe drinking water, increasing water scarcity & government mandates requiring nanofiltration, activated carbon method and partially permeable membrane of industrial & municipal wastewater are driving the reverse osmosis market. Additionally, rising demand for packaged drinking water, coupled with increased desalination of water for industrial as well as household purposes are expected to further drive the reverse osmosis membranes market share.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Cellulose-based Reverse Osmosis Membranes market is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period 2022-2027, attributed to increasing demand for pure water & physical water treatment process, rising demand for packaged drinking water and more.

2. The Reverse Osmosis Membranes market for Wastewater Treatment & Reuse is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-2027, owing to government initiatives to increase clean drinking water availability, technological advancements in wastewater filtration and so on.

3. The APAC region dominated the global Reverse Osmosis Membranes market in 2021, attributed to the increasing use of nanofiltration techniques for the purification of industrial wastewater, rising awareness about water-borne diseases and so on.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Cellulose-based Membranes segment is analyzed to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% in the global Reverse Osmosis Membranes market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for pure water & physical water treatment process, rising demand for packaged drinking water & filtered water for use in aquariums and others.

2. The APAC region dominated the global Reverse Osmosis Membranes market with a share of 38% in 2021, attributed to the increasing use of nanofiltration techniques for the purification of industrial wastewater, rising awareness among the citizens about water-borne diseases and more.

3. Increasing utilization of partially permeable membranes for seawater desalination and water purification is accelerating the growth of the Reverse Osmosis Membranes market. Partially permeable membranes are widely used for seawater desalination as they produce high-quality water. Partially permeable membranes are widely used for the desalination of water as it removes a high percentage of dissolved solids and the desalinated water is used in a variety of industries and households.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Reverse Osmosis Membranes Industry are -

1. Axeon Water Technologies

2. BNKO Environmental Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

3. DuPont

4. Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

5. NITTO DENKO CORPORATION



