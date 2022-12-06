Phil Livingston's new book "Cavalcade of American Saddles" is a helpful guide to 500 years of American saddles paired with the author's striking original illustrations

Recent release "Cavalcade of American Saddles" from Page Publishing author Phil Livingston is an in-depth history of American saddles written and illustrated by an accomplished saddle maker. Compiled over a lifetime of building and using saddles, Livingston provides expert knowledge of the saddles and the notable figures who used them.

WEATHORFORD, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phil Livingston, a lifelong horseman and gifted saddle maker, has completed his new book "Cavalcade of American Saddles": a gripping and enlightening history of famous American-made saddles and their riders.

"'Cavalcade of American Saddles' is a pocket gallery displaying more than five hundred years of American history," says Phil Livingston. "The western saddle evolved through many decades of improvement and specialization. This visual masterpiece documents that journey… History buffs, horsemen, art aficionados, and those who just like something old and new, at the same time, will love this book."

Published by Page Publishing, Phil Livingston's illuminating tale is "the result of a lifetime of using and building saddles, as well as years of research on the five-hundred-year history of American saddles." Livingston began working with leather and repairing saddles in his teens, and this launched a deep appreciation for the equipment and its history.

The beautiful illustrations that accompany this work are original paintings by Livingston himself. They have been exhibited at the Cowboy Cultural Symposium in Lubbock, Texas, and at the Doss Heritage Museum in Weatherford, Texas. The combination of his watercolor paintings and thorough knowledge of the American west make for a highly pleasant read about the transformative history of saddles.

