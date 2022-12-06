Lee Arnold Green Sr.'s newly released "The Book of Affinitive Life: Part Two: In Conjunction: The Book of Life" is a thought-provoking look at hate's impact

"The Book of Affinitive Life: Part Two: In Conjunction: The Book of Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lee Arnold Green Sr. is a compelling discussion of spiritual and subconscious experiences, perceptions, and the dangers of negative influence.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book of Affinitive Life: Part Two: In Conjunction: The Book of Life": a complex and eye-opening look into an intriguing psychological study. "The Book of Affinitive Life: Part Two: In Conjunction: The Book of Life" is the creation of published author Lee Arnold Green Sr., a dedicated husband and Marine veteran.

Green shares, "The Book of Affinitive Life and, in conjunction, The Book of Life Part 2 are mainly about life on the earth concerning hate as an affinitive life of unprovoked attacks by raw signals of hate uninvited. As a consequence of a shock attack of trauma, terror, or horror, respectively, in your conscious mind at the threshold level, you are thereby forced to run into your subconscious mind of darkness just below the threshold of consciousness of light for psychological cover, safety, or protection characterized by your emotions. In conjunction, you are involuntarily forced to express a hate gene that is a bad gene that becomes a bad spirit principal part grudge, hate, or hatchet of hatred, and its bad spirit constituent part grudge, hate, or hatchet of hatred. For that reason, the name of this book is The Book of Affinitive Life and, in conjunction, the Book of Life. It is The Book of Affinitive Life to the Natural Side of Life, and the Book of Life to the Spirit Side of Life. It is called The Book of Affinitive Life as it refers to and relates to the natural side of life first, and then to the same degree, it relates to the spirit side of life second, which characterizes the Book of Life. Affinitive life is not one life you live but rather many individual lives as an integral part of your natural life by its acquired spirit grafted into your natural spirit. By means of which, addictive life is distinguished as not having roots in your natural spirit, and for that reason, it is just a natural process of cleanliness of addiction out of the brain as genotypic addiction in response to phenotypic addiction.

"Your spiritual life is no exception to the rule of the process of affinitive lives, because it too, like affinitive life, is an integral part of your natural life. On the contrary, your spiritual life centers on spiritual love for the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit, whereas affinitive life of invited signals from a particular person, place, thing, activity, event experienced in the environment centers on affinitive love for whom or what it derived. This is what The Book of Affinitive Life and, in conjunction, The Book of Life Part 1 is all about. Otherwise, affinitive life centers on hatred of an unprovoked attack by a raw signal of hate uninvited from a particular person, place, thing, activity, or event experienced or witnessed. The Book of Affinitive Life Part 2 brings to light the impact affinitive lives of hatred have on our natural life and society in general as a hate spirit. Its only aim is violence, death, and/or destruction against you and/ or whom or what your principal part bad spirit hatred is for. Therefore, nature's principal remedy for hatred is to bury your entire bad spirit principal part grudge or hatred. All affinitive lives are lived out optionally in conjunction with natural life as an integral part, as a habitual lifestyle or habit in natural life of affinitive life. This book is to show you how hate functions in your life as a living spirit in response to Satan the devil as the prince of the air influences on it and homogeneous people, places, things, activities, or events experienced or witnessed. So as to evoke awareness in you and thereby give you a conscious effect in your subconscious mind to remind you of your unprovoked attack and by which stir up hatred within you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Arnold Green Sr.'s new book examines the physical, psychological, and spiritual complexities of life.

Green carefully presents a provocative study based on his own experience, personal observation, and spiritual reflection.

Consumers can purchase "The Book of Affinitive Life: Part Two: In Conjunction: The Book of Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Book of Affinitive Life: Part Two: In Conjunction: The Book of Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing