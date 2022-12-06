Bill Grupp's new book "The Morning of Night and a Last Typewriter" is a moving collection of poetry inspired by the author's deep faith and life's daily mysteries

Recent release "The Morning of Night and a Last Typewriter" from Page Publishing author Bill Grupp is an expressive compilation of verses inspired by an ongoing internal dialogue. Devoutly religious, Grupp examines his relationship with faith and how it affects his daily life.

LOUISIANA, Mo., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Grupp, an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, has completed his new book "The Morning of Night and a Last Typewriter": a stirring and poignant poetry collection that ranges from stream-of-consciousness to structured prose.

According to author Bill Grupp, "'The Morning of Night and a Last Typewriter' is an accumulation of verses inspired by faith and daily thoughts. It continues."

Published by Page Publishing, Bill Grupp's emotional tale explores his close relationship with faith in the wake of his wife's death. Fueled by his day-to-day thoughts, Grupp's poems tackle a wide variety of subjects. Religion, modernity, grief, mortality, and joy are just a few of the topics delved into in this diverse body of work.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, author Bill Grupp is heavily influenced by the teachings of the Church. His fascinating interpretations of its values and how they relate to his life make "The Morning of Night and a Last Typewriting" an inspiring read.

