Tiffany Bryant's new book "Teddy the Chef: Adoption Day" is an adorable children's story about a sweet puppy who uses his cooking skills to find a family.

Recent release "Teddy the Chef: Adoption Day" from Page Publishing author Tiffany Bryant is the charming tale of Teddy, a dog who loves to cook. Teddy is feeling down because his sister is getting adopted, so he cooks to cheer himself up. Little does he know that his hobby may be getting him a home.

TENAHA, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiffany Bryant, a retired special education teacher and Arizona State University alumni, has completed her new book "Teddy the Chef: Adoption Day": a cute and captivating story about a dog with a special talent.

"Teddy is a puppy that loves to cook," says author Tiffany Bryant, "and he helps his foster parents prepare meals. This story is about how Teddy found his forever home."

Published by Page Publishing, Tiffany Bryant's delightful tale begins on Teddy's littermate Sammy's adoption day. He is feeling sad because she is getting adopted, but he is not. He decides to cheer himself up with his favorite activity: cooking. Teddy makes some delicious pumpkin treats.

When Sammy's new family arrives, they are enchanted by Teddy and his cooking skills. They ask his foster parents if he is available for adoption as well. Did Teddy's hobby just find him a family, too? Find out in "Teddy the Chef: Adoption Day."

Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Teddy the Chef: Adoption Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing