Antia Bolton's newly released "Home-cooked 'Weekday-Weakday': Encouragements, Truths, Comforts, Etc." is a collection of empowering and uplifting devotions.

"Home-cooked 'Weekday-Weakday': Encouragements, Truths, Comforts, Etc." from Christian Faith Publishing author Antia Bolton is an engaging opportunity for personal reflection, healing, and growth through perseverance and trust in God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Home-cooked 'Weekday-Weakday': Encouragements, Truths, Comforts, Etc.": a heartfelt message of positivity. "Home-cooked 'Weekday-Weakday': Encouragements, Truths, Comforts, Etc." is the creation of published author Antia Bolton, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Bolton shares, "Home-cooked 'Weekday/Weakday' Encouragements, Truths, Comforts, Etc. will inspire with courage, spirit, hope, and consolation in times of trouble and distress or peace and tranquility. Daily living includes unforeseen events. Words of encouragement coupled with truth and comfort can make the journey of life endurable. Endure is to remain firm under suffering or misfortune without yielding while standing on the firm foundation of truth—the Word of God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antia Bolton's new book offers readers a daily opportunity for choosing to move forward in optimism through God's love.

Bolton shares in hopes of aiding others in their pursuit of experiencing a positive and fulfilling life, vibrant faith, and connection to God.

Consumers can purchase"Home-cooked 'Weekday-Weakday': Encouragements, Truths, Comforts, Etc." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Home-cooked 'Weekday-Weakday': Encouragements, Truths, Comforts, Etc.," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

