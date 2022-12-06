Prof. Joe Arthur's newly released "Do You Know Your ABC's of the Sea?" is a charming and educational reading experience to be enjoyed by the whole family

"Do You Know Your ABC's of the Sea?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Prof. Joe Arthur is a delightful collection of fun animal facts that will help young readers establish key stepping stones for later academic success.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Do You Know Your ABC's of the Sea?": a vibrant and informative reading experience. "Do You Know Your ABC's of the Sea?" is the creation of published author Prof. Joe Arthur, a highly-recognized educator and hard-core environmentalist. Prof. Arthur obtained a BA in Special and Elementary Education from Dowling College and an MS in Secondary Education from Long Island University C. W. Post Campus. He was awarded his Professorship in Physical Science from Anne Arundel Community College after many years of service there.

Prof. Arthur shares, "This is not your grandfather's ABC book. This is your ABCs of the Sea book.

"Here, for each letter you will be given two sea creatures of the appropriate letter and one object that is not.

"You get to use your brain to critically think and imagine the correct match of the name of the sea creature based on its description, to the pictures to choose from.

"In this book you will be given the opportunity to build a strong mind as you learn about the diverse creatures that live in the sea.

"Because you are smart, I know that you will be a champion and be able to make the correct matches.

"In this book we not only celebrate the human diversity of 'The Sea Kids' but also the diversity of the many kingdoms of life found in the sea. It is the hope of this book that you join in the efforts of 'The Sea Kids' in not only celebrating all of human diversity, but also choose to defend, support, and restore the living environment."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prof. Joe Arthur's new book will delight and entertain as young readers learn about a wide variety of creatures found all around the world.

Prof. Arthur draws from his passion for education, oceanography, and conservation for the empowerment of children of all backgrounds.

Consumers can purchase "Do You Know Your ABC's of the Sea?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Do You Know Your ABC's of the Sea?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

