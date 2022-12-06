Submit Release
AGORAPULSE INTEGRATES WITH TIKTOK TO UNLEASH THE POWER OF VIDEO MARKETING FOR CUSTOMERS

Paris, France, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agorapulse, the world's most trusted social media management solution, announced its TikTok integration today. With this new integration, companies can publish and schedule content, analyze campaign performance, and engage with audiences.

"Agorapulse has always been committed to helping businesses grow their social media presence and increase ROI," said Emeric Ernoult, CEO and co-founder of Agorapulse. "As a TikTok Marketing Partner, we're making it even easier for businesses to create and publish high-quality content on TikTok while also saving them time and helping them better measure the success of their social media campaigns."

Starting today, customers can PREP their TikTok campaigns:

  • Publish: Easily publish content in real-time and schedule posts in advance from desktop and mobile.
  • Report: Track campaigns and benchmark performance to drive results. 
  • Engage: Manage fans at scale while staying engaged with the TikTok community.
  • Plan: Collaborate and plan content across platforms with a shared calendar.

Companies that need inspiration on how to get started on TikTok can download these free Agorapulse resources: 

  • 2023 TikTok Marketing: A Step-by-Step Guide for Brands
  • How to Launch a Brand on TikTok: A CMO's Guide featuring a bonus chapter on generating leads by TikTok Marketing Expert Keenya Kelly

"If you're not on TikTok, you're not reaching your audience. Plain and simple," says Keenya Kelly, CEO of If You Brand It. "TikTok is available in over 150 countries and has over a billion users. Companies need to be on TikTok to reach their audience quickly and organically—especially if they're targeting anyone between the ages of 13 and 60."

Kelly says that TikTok is changing the advertising world, and businesses should hop on board now. "TikTok allows you to be creative, inclusive, and organic in your marketing efforts, which other platforms don't offer. It's a great way to connect with your customers and potential customers in a way that feels natural and fun."

To learn more and get instant access to the resources listed above, visit https://social.agorapulse.com/tiktok-integration

ABOUT AGORAPULSE

Agorapulse is the world's most trusted social media management solution, used daily by over 31,000 social media managers. Agorapulse provides valuable insights that allow marketers to measure the real impact of their campaigns and prove social media ROI. 

With its powerful features, businesses can listen to what customers are saying, engage in meaningful conversations, and track results over time. As a global leader in social media management, Agorapulse sets the gold standard for businesses looking to strategically grow their brands and customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.agorapulse.com

Stephanie Liu
Agorapulse
6192527488
stephanie.liu@agorapulse.com

