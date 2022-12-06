Russell Keeler's newly released "God's Timing Is Not Our Timing" is an engaging blend of encouraging life lessons and personal reflections on life and faith

"God's Timing Is Not Our Timing" from Christian Faith Publishing author Russell Keeler is an enjoyable opportunity for reflection as Keeler explores key moments that offered insight into God's connection with creation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Timing Is Not Our Timing": a potent reminder of the comfort one can draw from trusting in God's plan. "God's Timing Is Not Our Timing" is the creation of published author Russell Keeler, a dedicated husband and father of two who served with the US Army and is a two-time Martial Arts Hall of Fame inductee in 2012 and 2017.

Keeler shares, "Sometimes life seems to be not going where you want it to. You wanted something so bad, but it didn't come to pass. Have you ever had thoughts that God doesn't care? He's not listening? Why did that happen to you? Sometimes things do not happen in our timing, but not because God doesn't care. You're his most important possession. Maybe, if you look at things from a different perspective and pray for guidance, you could see something better is in store. Maybe God is protecting us, physically and financially. Just maybe he is helping us to have faith. These stories of timing, I hope, will help you see a larger picture and have faith God is working on our behalf, knowing God's timing might not be our timing."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Russell Keeler's new book will resonate with many as engaging personal stories unfold alongside relevant scripture.

Keeler shares in hopes of empowering others in their pursuit of connection with their faith and trust in God's plan.

