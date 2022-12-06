Author Robert Adams's new book "Dare to Restore" is a poignant look at how those who feel fallen are often met with inadequate help and how that can change.

Recent release "Dare to Restore" from Page Publishing author Robert Adams is a captivating series that follows the lives of the fallen who need help, and how the systems put in place to provide such help often fall short. From religious to secular lifelines, Adams call upon those dedicated to helping to improve their ways and become a place where one can learn to trust and heal.

BYRON, Ga., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Adams, a clinical member of the AAMFT who holds a Master's Degree in Family Therapy from Mercer University School of Medicine, has completed his new book "Dare to Restore: A Journey Out of Darkness, Guilt, Shame, and Condemnation to The Light, Restoration, Love, Acceptance, and Forgiveness": a gripping and powerful read that explores the lives of those the author considers to be "the fallen" who feel as if they are alone in the world, and how the systems that once failed them can be improved to help.

"A masterful blending of the discipline of psychology, the science of the brain, and the realm of the spiritual as they relate to depression, post concussion syndrome, PTSD, and many other disorders," writes Adams. "Within these pages, the reader will be taken into the world of the fallen and given a glimpse of the pain, heartache, and despair they suffer. Evident will be the shame, condemnation and guilt heaped upon them by those who do not understand the fallen or the restoration. These disciplines are crafted so that fallen and wounded individuals might find a voice as well as a path to wellness and restoration."

Published by Page Publishing, Robert Adams's stirring tale is inspired by the author's own experiences growing up and feeling fallen himself, while also pursuing his calling to become a therapist. Adams presents a guide for those who wish to give help on how to be a better and more reliable resource that many can learn to trust and benefit from, while inspiring the fallen that they are not alone and deserve dignity and respect.

