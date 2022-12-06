Tariq and Arlette Shane's newly released "The Struggle and How We Slayed the Dragon" is an encouraging discussion of the ties that bind through any struggle.

"The Struggle and How We Slayed the Dragon" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Tariq and Arlette Shane is a heartfelt discussion of the challenges and blessings of marriage as seen from both the husband's and wife's perspective.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Struggle and How We Slayed the Dragon": a thoughtful discussion of the peaks and valleys that couples face. "The Struggle and How We Slayed the Dragon" is the creation of published authors Tariq and Arlette Shane, who are the proud owners of the American Small Business Alliance, Inc. (ASBA) and the HBCU Career Development Marketplace. ASBA is one of the few companies that are two-time award recipients of the prestigious INC Magazine's 500/5000 fastest growing companies. In 2012, they were ranked number 3409, and in 2018, they improved to number 943. Together Tariq and Arlette share three children.

Tariq and Arlette Shane share, "From being successful business owners to going three years without income, losing significant clients, incurring major layoffs, betrayal, and exhausting personal finances, our story is meant to inspire small business owners, entrepreneurs, and those thinking of starting a business that the power of faith, trust, and perseverance can triumph all adversaries.

"As my wife and I look over the past twenty years that we have been in business, we are so grateful and humble for the love and support God has given to us. We are also grateful for God's strength during the most adverse times in our lives where the many setbacks and tribulations we've encountered almost wiped us out completely. We were one bad decision away from losing it all. However, through God's grace and mercy, he kept us in his righteous right hand the whole time.

"This book was written to be as transparent as possible in exposing to our readers the difficulties my wife and I encountered and endured as business owners.

"Expressing our emotional, financial, physical, and creatively fatigued stress and how we overcame each and every one of them is the sole purpose of this book! There aren't any business textbook principals discussed in this book, but there are many examples of how God changed our situations from bad to good. Whether you are single or married, in a business, there is always some significant other, wife, husband, or family member that is affected the same way as you are. So we decided, before we started writing this book, that we would give our individual perspectives so that everyone could actually relate and understand that whatever they are thinking during difficult times, they are not alone.

"Despite me and my wife's sixteen-year age difference, opposite personalities, different faiths, and being raised in different countries, we were able, through God's love and strength, to conquer our differences, doubts, and fears with confidence in knowing that if we stay grounded in the Word and patiently hold firm to our hope in God and consistently stay in prayer, he would give us the power to slay the dragon, and he certainly did!

"God bless each and every one of you!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tariq and Arlette Shane's new book will bring readers an uplifting and empowering message that promotes the importance of working on one's marriage every day, no matter what.

Tariq and Arlette share in hopes of aiding others through their spiritual and personal journeys so they too can experience the fulfilled sense of accomplishment blessed to them by God's grace.

