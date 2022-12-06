Jonali Bulsiewicz's newly released "From Hinduism (Fear) to Christ (Love)" is a powerful story of emotional and physical healing through renewing the mind

"From Hinduism (Fear) to Christ (Love): Renewing the Mind: A Transformative Journey as a First-Generation Christian and American" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonali Bulsiewicz is a compelling look into the author's journey to leave fully healed in Christ as demonic principalities attempted to overcome a young mother's spirit.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Hinduism (Fear) to Christ (Love): Renewing the Mind: A Transformative Journey as a First-Generation Christian and American": a heartfelt celebration of being saved in Christ. "From Hinduism (Fear) to Christ (Love): Renewing the Mind: A Transformative Journey as a First-Generation Christian and American" is the creation of published author Jonali Bulsiewicz, a devoted wife and mother who served as a missionary with YWAM (Youth with a Mission) in various nations, such as Australia, Africa, and India with her family.

Bulsiewicz shares, "The Lord showed me a picture when I was fighting for my life with Lyme disease. It was a completely overgrown garden full of weeds choking all the herbs, plants, and flowers. He said, 'This is what your brain looks like.' He showed me that many believers have a brain that looks like this because of an unrenewed mind. He also spoke to me and shared that sickness (not always) sometimes can be caused by an unrenewed mind. Just like different illnesses that can be passed down from generation to generation, toxic thinking can be passed down from generation to generation. As a former Hindu, I share the keys to how I gained victory over mental and physical sickness that was caused by a toxic thought life. These insights helped me break free from many generations of the depths of darkness found in thought (fear, worst-case scenarios, negative thinking, depression, etc.), and they will help the readers as well. With mental illness growing exponentially today, it points to us that there is an absolute necessity to rewire our brain. For people struggling to overcome mental torment, God will bring us into a fragrant garden full of fertile soil. The insights of this book can help us grow a healthy thought life from years of tormented mind.

"Benefits that readers will take away from this book:

a rewired brain (creates health; scientifically proven as well)

keys for mental and physical healing

overcome mental torment

recognize seasons and how to graduate from them

receive various breakthroughs through obedience and surrender

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonali Bulsiewicz's new book explores cultural and generational challenges that left a young woman feeling fearful and anxious.

Bulsiewicz shares in hopes of helping others who have found themselves facing similar challenges and to encourage upcoming generations to renew their mind.

