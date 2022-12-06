Submit Release
U.S. News & World Report Reveals the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

297 hospitals met the bar for recognition.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care evaluation to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their doctors, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis. Fewer than 300 hospitals received a High Performing designation, which is the highest award a hospital can earn in maternity care.

"When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby into the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care is designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies," said Min Hee Seo, senior health data scientist at U.S. News. 

This year's methodology includes four measures not previously factored into Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, including episiotomy rates, vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) rates, and whether each hospital met new federal criteria for "birthing-friendly" practices. Also new this year, the U.S. News methodology rewards hospitals that tracked and reported their outcomes for patients of different races and ethnicities.

"Identifying racial disparities in maternity care is a vital step toward achieving health equity," said Seo. "The new measures provide expectant parents with many important data points, such as whether hospitals implemented patient safety practices, to assist them in making a decision about where to receive maternity care."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates, among others.

