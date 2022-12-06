MRN Presented With the Queen's Award for Enterprise, International Trade

Medical Research Network, a leading Clinical Trial Organization, was presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise, International Trade at a company meeting last night.

The award, established by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in 1965, celebrates the country's most exciting and innovative companies, and is Britain's most prestigious business award. The International Trade category is awarded to companies who have achieved spectacular growth and commercial success overseas.

The presentation took place at a company-wide meeting held at the Wyboston Lakes Resort, near the MRN headquarters in Milton Keynes. MRN executives from France, Germany, Spain, and Japan were there to watch the presentation in person, while executives from the MRN office in Chicago watched live via a streamed broadcast.

The Countess Howe, His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire congratulated MRN and presented, on behalf of The King and in memory of her late majesty the Queen, the official Queen's Award Grant of Appointment and a commemorative crystal trophy to MRN Founder and Executive Chairman Dr Graham Wylie and MRN CEO Stuart Redding.

The award recognises the substantial global growth MRN has achieved in the past five years, growing its international markets from 6 to over 20. MRN is a recognised global leader in the decentralised clinical trial industry, and its customers now include four of the top ten biopharma companies worldwide. Driven by this international expansion, MRN has become the largest independent, global, business conducting in-home trial visits, delivering over 400 visits per week around the globe.

MRN provides market-leading platforms for global implementation of decentralised clinical trials (DCT). Their Home Trial Support service takes clinical trial research visits to patients in their own community, wherever they live around the world. MRN's innovative and creative in-home visit design supports patients, research sites, and drug developers by combining an integrated suite of clinical, personnel and digital/eClinical DCT elements, enhancing the delivery of clinical trials making them faster, more flexible, efficient, and improving data quality.

The Countess Howe, His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, said in her presentation remarks, "Many people haven't considered the process behind how the drug bought at the local pharmacy, or the medical procedure undergone at hospital were discovered.

"MRN's approach from supporting researchers and drug developers, through to giving dedicated support to patients by engaging in decentralised clinical trials is improving not only the patient experience but encouraging patient recruitment and retention and is to be warmly celebrated.

"I am delighted to be able to present MRN with this significant award, it is a fantastic accolade of which they can be justifiably proud."

Dr Graham Wylie, Founder and Executive Chairman, commented on this outstanding achievement, "We are truly honored to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant to MRN's company meeting this evening to celebrate such an important moment. This award recognizes the incredible growth of our business and the dedication and persistence of our employees, global network of healthcare professionals, vendors and partners. As a company, we are dedicated to making healthcare more accessible for patients, clinical trials less burdensome for families and to help bring new medicines to people more quickly."

Stuart Redding (CEO), added, "This is a truly wonderful moment for MRN, and we are thrilled to be recognised with the UK's top business honour. As we have done for the past 16 years, we will continue to lead the way providing patient choice in clinical trials through innovation, expanding our geographical reach, enhancing our solutions with digital technology, and expanding our portfolio of services organically and through acquisitions. This award is a further validation of our position as the catalysts of community based clinical trials, designing and scaling trials quickly and efficiently, bringing medicines to market faster."

At MRN we understand the complexities of today's clinical trial environment and the burden this places on patients, clients, and sites. Our services are designed to ease these burdens, from community researchers through to investigator site professional support, accelerating patient recruitment and retention. We work to maximise the efficiency of clinical trials for drug developers, by improving the patient's experience, no matter where their community is in the world.

