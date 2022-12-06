Tricia Brouk of The Big Talk to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thought leaders, trailblazers, and influencers have vital messages they wish to get out to the world but may struggle with how to do it effectively. That’s why working with a highly experienced professional is the most optimal way to establish a platform so they can finally and passionately convey their ideas, increase credibility, and express their amazing vision. An experienced coach will help you go from delivering bland, mediocre speeches to dynamic and incredible presentations that will dazzle your audience.

Tricia Brouk is an International-award winning director, author, podcaster, and producer. She is also one of the most sought-after speaker mentors in the country helping professionals design speaking platforms with global impact. Tricia is also the author of The Influential Voice: Saying What You Mean For a Lasting Legacy.

“I support influencers and thought leaders in amplifying and elevating their unique voices in order to become media luminaries and respected leaders in their industries. Through my coaching work, clients become transformational speakers as they become highly effective communicators and learn to powerfully share their message, so they create tremendous global impact that has a ripple effect worldwide. With over thirty years plus in film and television I use my skills as a director to provide the techniques that help my clients share their voice masterfully and take their speaking to the next level.”

Tricia accomplishes all this by expertly guiding her clients to fully embody who they are as as transformational speakers who captivate their audience. With a proven track record of success, she has helped thousands of individuals who have gone on to speak brilliantly on countless TEDx stages, at the United Nations, Congress, in front of the FDA, Speak, Oxford Talks, Speak Up Women NY and The Fearless Women's Summit.

In her experience, Tricia has witnessed hundreds of her clients who convey their stories so powerfully, change the lives of their audience and even save their lives taking them from despair to renewed hope!

This led Tricia to found The Big Talk Academy, a speaker and thought leadership incubator. This is an inclusive and global community where speakers align with these core values and communicate with dignity, respect, curiosity, excellence and love.

“My mission is focused on creating global impact and I believe when we can communicate with dignity, and respect of one another then we can come together on any issue while sharing our unique point of view, personality, and powerful message.”

When Tricia reveals how so many people are afraid to speak it’s important to note she is not referring to fear of public speaking, rather the anxiety that their voice doesn’t matter, when it absolutely does.

“You are the incredible expert on your own life journey because you lived the experiences. And by communicating your story through your lens it becomes relevant to others so you are making a difference in every life you touch.”

Tricia encourages her clients to unreservedly express their vulnerability because when they are vulnerable that’s when they uninhibitedly connect with the audience. She cautions speakers to on when to express your story. For instance, if you have undergone a particular trauma that you will be speaking about it’s critical to make certain that you undergo healing before revealing your story. Speaking your truth or vulnerability needs to come from the scar not the wound. You must be healed from your trauma, so the audience has the emotional experience, not you.”

“When you are on stage you should be in service of the audience, never in service of yourself. Tricia’s has a fiery passion for giving back that’s why her mission is to make the world a better place. She loves watching her clients transform and develop into the most authentic and best version of themselves.

“I wake up every morning lit from within because of the work I do. We all have an opportunity for growth, expansion, and love. That is why it’s my purpose to help people tell their stories and I’m proud and humbled every day to be inspired by the very people I support.”

Close Up Radio will feature Tricia Brouk in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday December 8th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.triciabrouk.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno