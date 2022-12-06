Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2027

Rising Awareness and Adoption of Orthopedic Solutions and Treatments Drive Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pediatric orthopedic implants are the surgical implants that help in healing bone and spine injuries with deformities among children. Children have growing anatomy and the strength of the skeletal system is less. Medical conditions regarding orthopedics require special equipment to fix the deformation in bone, skeleton, and other dislocation.

The Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market was valued at US$ 1,604.92 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,479.79 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2020–2027.

The market growth is mainly attributed to increasing sports injuries and bone deformities among children, and rising awareness and adoption of orthopedic solutions and treatments. Further, high market potential in developing nations offers lucrative opportunities to the market players. However, the post-surgical complications hinders the market growth.

Johnson and Johnson Services; Pega Medical; Arthrex, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; OrthoPediatrics Corp; Wishbone Medical, Inc; Samay Surgical; Vast Ortho; Merete GmbH; and Suhradam Ortho are among the players operating in the pediatric orthopedic implants market. These players focus on product development and innovation to sustain their market positions.

Orthopedic congenital disability is caused due to abnormal development of bone and muscle tissue during fetal development. According to a study published by March of Dimes, the conditions for about 60% of congenital disabilities are unexplained. Various risk factors such as abnormal genes inherited from a parent, missing or abnormal genes caused by a chromosome disorder, consumption of alcohol, smoking cigarette, intake of illicit drugs, certain medications, radiation, and other indications. The orthopedic is among the different defect that has been observed remarkably. The congenital orthopedic disabilities include congenital disability clubfoot, developmental dysplasia of the hip that causes dislocation in the hip, metatarsus adducts that causes curved foot or in-toeing involving the feet, spine deformities, osteogenesis imperfecta, muscular dystrophy, limb defects, and bone infections.

Moreover, there is considerable increase in sports injuries among children, which is promoting the adoption of pediatric orthopedic implants. For instance, as per the Stanford Children's Health in the US, about 30 million children and teens are engaged in organized sports, and more than 3.5 million injuries are recorded annually. As per the Nationwide Children's Hospital, the US, one in six newborns have a type of hip instability every year; and two to three out of every 1,000 infants require treatment. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the pediatric orthopedic implants market during the forecast period.

