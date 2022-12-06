Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Coordinate Measuring Machine Market Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Coordinate Measuring Machine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Coordinate Measuring Machine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the coordinate measuring machine market size is expected to grow from $ 2.78 billion in 2021 to $ 3.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The coordinate measuring machine global market is expected to grow to $ 4.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. The expansion of the automotive sector is expected to propel the growth of the coordinate measuring machines market during the forecast period.

The coordinate measuring machine market consists of sales of coordinate measuring machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the dimensions of machine and tool parts. A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) is an instrument that measures the geometry of real objects. It is commonly used to test a part or assembly to see if it adheres to the original design intent. The dimensions of manufactured components are checked using CMMs as part of workflows for quality assurance or quality control in order to prevent or address quality issues. The application of CMM over manual inspections or checks carried out with traditional metrology tools offers advantages in accuracy, rapidity, and a decreased risk of human mistakes.

Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market Trends

The emergence of 3D measurement systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the coordinate measuring machine global market. 3D measurement is a metrology process that collects 3D data from physical objects, such as their shapes, textures, geometries, and colors, using various types of 3D measurement tools, such as 3D scanners.

Global Coordinate Measuring Machine Market Segments

The global coordinate measuring machine market is segmented:

By Type: Fixed CMM, Portable CMM

By Application: Inspection, Reverse Engineering

By Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Heavy Machinery, Energy and Power, Electronics, Medical, Other Industries

By Geography: The coordinate measuring machine global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Coordinate Measuring Machine Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides coordinate measuring machine market outlook, coordinate measuring machine market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global coordinate measuring machine market, coordinate measuring machine market share, coordinate measuring machine market segmentation and geographies, coordinate measuring machine market players, coordinate measuring machine global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The coordinate measuring machine global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Coordinate Measuring Machine Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Carl Zeiss AG, Creaform Inc, Eley Metrology, FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Keyence Corporation, Metronor AS, Mitutoyo Corporation, Nikon Metrology NV, Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd., Perceptron Health Inc., WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG, Aberlink Ltd, Accurate Gauging & Instruments Pvt Ltd, and Dukin Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

