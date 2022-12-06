Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the data center liquid cooling market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 2.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The data center liquid cooling market is expected to reach $ 6.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.4%. The increasing number of data centers and server density is expected to propel the growth of the data center liquid cooling market going forward.

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Trends

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segments

The global data center liquid cooling market is segmented:

By Type: Single Phase Cooling, Two Phase Cooling

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Data Center Type: Hyperscale Centers, Enterprise type, Colocation Data Centers, Other Data Center Types

By Industry Type: Telecom and IT, BFSI, Research, Energy, Government and Academia, Healthcare, Other Industry Types

By Geography: The global data center liquid cooling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2022 analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the data center liquid cooling global market, data center liquid cooling global market share, data center liquid cooling global market segments and geographies, data center liquid cooling global market players, data center liquid cooling market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Asetek Inc, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, FUJITSU, Vertiv Group Corp, Green Revolution Cooling Inc, Submer, Midas Immersion Cooling, Schneider Electric, Alfa Laval, Chilldyne Inc, Iceotope Precision Immersion Cooling, CoolIT Systems

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

