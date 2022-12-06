Ferrochrome Market worth $25.12 billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 4.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Ferrochrome Market size is forecast to reach around $25.12 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. Ferrochrome (FeCr) is an alloy between chromium and iron, generally containing 50%-70% chromium and is used in the production of stainless steel, special steel, and castings. The steel industry is the largest consumer of Ferrochrome, with stainless steel production containing a chromium content of 10-20%. The growing usage of steel to produce high-quality, cost-competitive products that the military uses in various applications ranging from aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines to Patriot and Stinger missiles, armor plate for tanks have increased the demand for Ferrochrome for high steel production, which leads the market growth.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ferrochrome Market highlights the following areas -

1. In the Latin America region, in 2020, Brazil is the major market for Ferrochrome owing to a rise in purchasing power of consumers and developing infrastructure across the country further drive the demand for Ferrochrome.

2. Stringent government regulations and restriction to curb carbon emission are hampering to the overall market growth.

3. Unstable economic conditions and the covid-19 outbreak may cause a major hindrance to the overall market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The High Carbon ferrochromium, the segment is projected to witness the highest CARG of 6.5% in the Ferrochrome market during the forecast period owing to its carbon reduction properties intermittently outgoing from the furnace. The High Carbon FeCr includes approximately 60 percent of chromium concentration.

2. Among the regions, the APAC region held the largest share of more than 45% in 2020 followed by North America and Europe. The growing disposable income, rise in population, and the growth of the construction, aviation, and automotive industry propels the growth of this market in the APAC region.

3. The stainless steel segment held the largest share of more than 70% in the global market in 2020. Over 70% of the global Ferrochrome is used in the production of stainless steel that is defined as a steel alloy with a minimum of 10% chrome by content, the average chrome content being 18%. The growing uses of powder metallurgy process in order to reduce overall manufacturing cost further drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ferrochrome Industry are -

1. Eurasian Resources Group

2. International Ferro Metals Ltd

3. Merafe Resources Limited

4.Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited

5. Middleburg Ferrochrome (MFC)

