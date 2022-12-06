At 14.2 % CAGR, Biopesticides Market Size Worth USD 8.6 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing fruits and vegetables production and Growing demand for bioinsecticides will drive the Biopesticides Market’s growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The global Biopesticides Market size is forecast to reach US$8.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2022-2027. Bioinsecticide demand is expected to grow in the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about the harmful aspects of chemical insecticides on the environment. Bacillus thuringiensis is the most commonly used bioinsecticide globally. Microbial biopesticide is poised to contribute to the market’s growth as it is one of the cost-effective forms of biopesticide, composed of naturally occurring viruses, bacteria, fungi, etc. Hydrogen peroxide is one of the vital ingredients used in biopesticides which is gaining traction to control microbial pests on crops. The demand for organic foods, especially organic fruits and vegetables is on the rise owing to increasing awareness about the long-term benefits of these products, which, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Biopesticides Market highlights the following areas -

1. Bioinsecticide is leading the biopesticides market globally owing to its robust qualities. Bioinsecticide is harmless and safe to use as compared to chemical biopesticide due to which it is a desirable choice in the biopesticides market.

2. The fruit and vegetable growing demand is poised to drive the biopesticides market in the forecast period owing to the increasing production of fruits and vegetables globally. As per the data by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), during 2019-20, India, which is one of the world’s largest producers of fruits and vegetables produced 99.07 million metric tons of fruits and 191.77 million metric tons of vegetables.

3. The North American region is anticipated to drive the biopesticides market in the forecast period owing to the environmentally friendly nature of biopesticides as compared to the traditional chemical pesticides. The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) and Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) in the US implement strict regulations to reduce the hazardous effects of chemical pesticides.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Bioinsecticide dominated the biopesticides market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 14.3% in the forecast period. This type of biopesticide is gaining traction due to the increasing awareness in the target market about the harmful environmental effects of chemical insecticides.

2. The North American region held the largest market share in the biopesticides market in 2021 with up to 32% share. This region is witnessing demand owing to rising demand for organic food, increasing awareness regarding harmful chemicals on the environment, and increasing adoption of environmentally friendly farming methods by farmers.

3. The fruits and vegetable segment dominated the bioinsecticides in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period owning to growth in organic food globally and an increase in the urban population. Fruits and vegetable demand is rapidly expanding in the organic foods segment.

4. The microbial pesticides dominated the biopesticides market in 2021. This type of pesticide contains microorganisms like viruses, fungus, bacteria as the active ingredient. These ingredients help in killing specific pest species. Moreover, microbial pesticides are less costly and environmentally friendly which makes them a popular choice among farmers.

5. Dry biopesticides formulation dominated the biopesticides market in 2021. This type of formulation has a longer duration of effectiveness as compared to liquid biopesticides formulation. The dry formulation includes various technologies like air drying, spray drying, or freeze drying with or without the implementation of the fluidized bed.

6. The foliar spray method dominated the biopesticides market in 2021. This application method is an easy-to-implement method that helps to control pests. Moreover, this method is also a desirable option to prevent pest attacks when soil conditions are unfavorable.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Biopesticides Industry are -

1. BASF

2. Syngenta AG

3. Marrone Bio Innovations

4. Novozymes

5. Certis USA



