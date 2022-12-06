Global Cutting Equipment, Accessories And Consumables Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Cutting Equipment, Accessories And Consumables Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market size is expected to grow from $7.82 billion in 2021 to $8.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $9.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Growth in the steel and manufacturing industries across the globe is contributing to the growth of the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market going forward.

The cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market consists of sales of cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships). These are the metal tools that are used for cutting, removing, and shaping materials using shear deformation. Cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables are also known as "cutters used for cutting materials." They refer to a pointed tool that is mounted on a machine tool and used for cutting. This can be done using either multi-point or single-point tools.

Global Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Market Trends

The adoption of advanced cutting technologies is gaining significant popularity in the cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on implementing new and innovative technologies such as plasma and laser cutting in various end-use industries in order to achieve specific dimensions with extreme precision and save energy. Plasma and laser cutting are versatile and can be performed on various materials such as steel, iron, copper, brass, and other durable materials. It also helps with cutting curves, odd shapes, and multiple intersecting precise cuts.

Global Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Market Segments

The global cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market is segmented:

By Type: Manual Cutting Equipment, Mechanized Cutting Equipment, Other Type

By Technology: Carbon Arc Cutting, Plasma Cutting, Oxy-Fuel Cutting, Laser Cutting, Water Jet Cutting

By End-User: Construction, Heavy Metal Fabrication, Shipbuilding And Offshore, Automotive, Other End-User

By Geography: The global cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market, cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market share, cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market segmentation and geographies, cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market players, cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cutting equipment, accessories, and consumables market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cutting Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Colfax Corporation, GCE Group AB, Gentec Corp., Hypertherm Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Müller Opladen GmbH, African Oxygen Ltd., BOC Ltd., Bug-O Systems Inc., GasIQ AB, Koike Aronson Inc., Linde AG, DMG Mori Seiki Co., ABB Group, American Welding and Gas, ANCA Pty Ltd, Baker Hughes Company, and Bystronic

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

