Hypercholesterolemia Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypercholesterolemia Market size is estimated to reach $312.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Hypercholesterolemia is a condition represented by soaring cholesterol amassing in the body. Investigations have constantly recorded that hypertension and hypercholesterolemia repeatedly coexist, bringing about what is termed dyslipidemic hypertension (DH). The hazard of cardiovascular disease (CVD) connected with concomitant hypertension and dyslipidemia is more multiplicative than the total of the individual risk factors. This has been acknowledged in the current treatment guidelines that accentuate the requirement to quantify the complete Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) risk of a person. The terms hyperlipidemia and hypercholesterolemia are frequently utilized interchangeably. However, the two conditions are distinct, in spite of having a certain overlap. Hyperlipidemia is an umbrella term that indicates any of numerous acquired or genetic disorders that lead to a soaring level of lipids - fats, cholesterol and triglycerides - flowing in the blood. Though hypercholesterolemia itself is asymptomatic, the longstanding boost of serum cholesterol can result in atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries).

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America (Hypercholesterolemia Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027, owing to the surging intake of foods soaring in saturated fats and the increasing predominance of dyslipidemia resulting in cardiovascular diseases in the North American region.

Hypercholesterolemia Market growth is being driven by the inactive lifestyle with the dearth of exercise, the rising pervasiveness of dyslipidemia resulting in cardiovascular diseases and the increasing stress and hormones like cortisol raising the FDI Cholesterol Level. However, the rising awareness among the population about fitness and health is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Hypercholesterolemia Market.

Hypercholesterolemia Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hypercholesterolemia Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Hypercholesterolemia Market Segment Analysis - By Drug Class: The Hypercholesterolemia Market based on drug class can be further segmented into Statins, Niacin, Bile-Acid Resins, Fibric Acid Derivatives and Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors. The statins segment held the largest Hypercholesterolemia Market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing application of statins for the treatment of Hypercholesterolemia. Statins are the preferred treatment and best-recognized drug therapy against hypercholesterolemia. Clinicians have long utilized statin medicines for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia, hyperlipoproteinemia and hypertriglyceridemia as an adjunct to diet and exercise. Furthermore, the statins segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the benefits of the application of statins for lowering cholesterol and their connection with a reduced hazard of heart ailment and stroke.

Hypercholesterolemia Market Segment Analysis - By End-use Industry: The Hypercholesterolemia Market based on the end-use industry can be further segmented into Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes and others. The Hospitals And Clinics Segment held the largest Hypercholesterolemia Market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of hospitals and clinics for the treatment of Hypercholesterolemia. Patients with hypercholesterolemia are cautioned to alter their diet and occupy themselves with regular physical activity. The terms hyperlipidemia and hypercholesterolemia are repeatedly used interchangeably. The Diagnostic Centers segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing count of blood tests for detecting increased cholesterol levels in patients in diagnostic centers.

Hypercholesterolemia Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Hypercholesterolemia Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America (Hypercholesterolemia Market) held the largest Hypercholesterolemia Market share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the rising pervasiveness of heart ailments and connected ailments in the North American region. An atheroma, or atheromatous plaques ("plaque"), indicate an abnormal buildup of material in the inner layer of the wall of an artery. The existence of key players like AbbVie Inc in the U.S. is further propelling the growth of the Hypercholesterolemia Industry, thereby contributing to the Hypercholesterolemia Industry Outlook in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hypercholesterolemia Industry are -

1. AbbVie Inc.

2. AstraZeneca Plc

3. Amgen Inc.

4. Eli Lilly and Company

5. Merck & Co.

