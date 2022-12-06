Robotics Technology Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Robotics Technology Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Robotics Technology Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to 'Robotics Technology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026' published by The Business Research Company, the robotics technology market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 76.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The robotics technology market is expected to reach $ 141.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%. The increasing shift towards automation is driving the growth of the robotic technology market.

The robotics technology market consists of sales of robotics technology by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the engineering and operation of machines capable of performing physical tasks autonomously or semi-autonomously on behalf of humans. The primary goal of robotics is to build devices that work automatically and perform complex jobs faster and more efficiently than humans. Robotics can take on several forms and is used in various verticals to reduce errors, increase efficiency, and cut down the long work hours.

Global Robotics Technology Market Trends

Technological development has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the robotics technology market. Robotics is useful in a wide range of manufacturing industries, including food, automotive, and aerospace. The market is witnessing the adoption of a wide variety of complementary technologies in robotics such as computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition, edge computing, and others to ensure the safety and increase productivity, efficiency, quality, and consistency of products. For instance, in August 2020, Mitsubishi Electric India, a manufacturer of electrical and electronic products, launched MELFA ASSISTA, a series of collaborative robots. These robots can collaborate with humans while emphasising more on safety features such as collision detection and adhering strictly to international safety and robotic standards ISO 10218-1 and ISO/TS15066. The MELFA ASSISTA series of collaborative robots includes the RT VisualBox programming tool, which enables the intuitive development of operational sequences by combining block diagrams into a chain of events.

Global Robotics Technology Market Segments

The global robotics technology market is segmented:

By Type: Industrial Robots, Mobile Robots, Service Robots, Other Types

By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

By End User: Aerospace Manufacturing, Agriculture, Automotive Manufacturing, Building Maintenance, Chemical and Fuel Processing, Construction, Consumer Products Manufacturing, Other End Users

By Geography: The global robotics technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Robotics Technology Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Group, FANUC Corp, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Denso Corporation , Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Stäubli Robotics, Komatsu, Epson, Panasonic Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC