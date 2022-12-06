Infectious Disease Testing Market Share Worth US$42.4 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Convenient testing options and technological breakthroughs in research are Expected to Boost Product Demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infectious Disease Testing Market size is estimated to reach $42.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Infectious diseases can be demarcated as medical disorders which are erupted by bacteria and viruses. Therefore, several laboratory procedures are taken into account to diagnose and identify infections through the collected respiratory sample. The presence of present-time technologies like DNA sequencing & Next-generation sequencing has made disease management somewhat easy. These techniques are paramount applications in comprehending the relationship between viruses and bacteria. Also, they are proficient in recording genetic mutations that make antibiotics futile. Furthermore, methods like isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology are replacing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology in magnification of DNA sequencing. The infectious disease testing market outlook is exceptionally astonishing considering the unremitting pace at which infectious ailments are prevailing across the globe. The unrivaled speed of infectious maladies’ pervasiveness is a preeminent factor driving the infectious disease testing market. Infections like Influenza, genital herpes, hepatitis, and others are augmenting steadily day after day. In addition to that, broadening research activities and shooting up demand for POC testing are factors set to drive the growth of the Infectious Disease Testing Market for the period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15125/infectious-disease-testing-market.html

Key Takeaways

Geographically, the North America Infectious Disease Testing Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Nevertheless, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

Augmenting health cognizance and enlarging research facilities with proliferating investments by governments and private players is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Infectious Disease Testing Market. the exorbitant cost of tools required to perform extensive research and the deficiency of capable specialists is said to reduce the market growth.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Infectious Disease Testing Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15125

Segmental Analysis:

Infectious Disease Testing Market Segment Analysis-By Sickness Type: The Infectious Disease Testing Market based on the sickness type can be further segmented into cardiovascular infections, bacterial infections (TB, syphilis, strep throat, bacterial vaginosis, gonorrhea, and others), viral infections (influenza, Ebola, zika, hepatitis, SARS-CoV-2), sexually transmitted infections (genital herpes, human papillomavirus, HIV, and others), gastro-Intestinal Infections, and others. The viral infection segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to a sweeping preponderance in the number of people inflicted with infectious sicknesses. Oftentimes, the protein spikes of disease mutate and find a way to evade the effects of antibiotics. Take SARS-CoV-2, for instance, this virus has mutated a number of times which is the principal cause behind the surge of this infectious disease. On another hand, hepatitis is also prevailing at the best of its capacity as alcohol consumptions are sky-rocketing. The infectious and cardiovascular infections segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Infectious Disease Testing Market Segment Analysis-By End User: The Infectious Disease Testing Market based on end-user can be further segmented into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories, and academic institutes. The hospital segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the comprehensive existence of hospitals in urban areas and the countryside. Moreover, the hospitals are comparatively well-furnished than other medical facilities therefore can better extend diagnostic and treatment conveniences at the same spot which makes people more willing to use hospitals as it saves their time. The academic and research institutes have an enormous role to play in infectious disease testing markets as they conduct all obligatory research and engender breakthroughs but their function is circumscribed to research only. They don’t offer treatment to the patients as hospitals do. Therefore, the hospital segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Infectious Disease Testing Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: The Infectious Disease Testing Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as accruing COVID-19 infections cases in the U.S. In the name of freedom, people aren’t wearing masks, not taking vaccines, and not following government orders on social distancing. Moreover, most vaccines circulating worldwide are American which means extensive research is being conducted by research laboratories. Genital herpes is very common in the US. According to a report, 1 out of 5 adults experiences this condition every year. However, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Infectious Disease Testing Industry are -

1. Qiagen Company

2. Cardinal Health

3. Siemens AG

4. Johnson & Johnson

5. Quest Diagnostics

Click on the following link to buy the Infectious Disease Testing Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15125

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. HIV Diagnosis Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/HIV-Diagnosis-Market-Research-501300

B. Virology Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16405/virology-market.html

C. Point Of Care Infectious Disease Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Point-Of-Care-Infectious-Disease-Market-Research-507062

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062