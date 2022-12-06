Global Gantry Robot Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Gantry Robot Global Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Gantry Robot Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

According to ‘Gantry Robot Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the gantry robot market size is expected to grow from $ 3.11 billion in 2021 to $ 3.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The gantry robot market is expected to grow to $ 4.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%. Increasing automation adoption is expected to propel the gantry robot market growth.

Want to learn more on the gantry robot market growth? Request for a free Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7635&type=smp

The gantry robot market consists of sales of gantry robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to hold and position a wide range of end-effectors, including those used in PC board assembly, dispensing, spraying, material handling, assembling, packing, unitizing, sorting, scanning, and tray loading. Gantry robots, also known as Cartesian or linear robots, refer to large systems composed of a manipulator attached to an overhead system that allows movement over a horizontal plane. These robots are also utilized in welding and other industries such as the automobile and food and beverage industries.

Global Gantry Robot Market Trends

The adoption of the industrial internet of things (IoT) is gaining significant popularity in the gantry robot market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on implementing the internet of things in various industries that aid in increased performance, greater bottom-line output for manufacturing, assembly, and packaging operations, maintenance, and automated adjustment, thus increasing manufacturing flexibility and speed.

Global Gantry Robot Market Segments

The global gantry robot market is segmented:

By Type: Open Gantry Robot, Closed Gantry Robot

By Payload: Less than 50 Kg, 51–350 Kg, More than 350 Kg

By Application: Factory Automation, Miscellaneous Manufacturing, Packaging Machinery, Other Applications

By Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metals And Machinery, Plastics, Rubber, And Chemicals, Food And Beverages, Precision Engineering And Optics, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics, Other Industries

By Geography: The global gantry robot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global gantry robot market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gantry-robot-global-market-report

Gantry Robot Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gantry robot global market overviews, gantry robot global market analysis and gantry robot global market forecast market size and growth for the global gantry robot market, gantry robot global market share, gantry robot global market segments and geographies, gantry robot global market players, gantry robot global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The gantry robot market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Gantry Robot Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB India Ltd., Cimcorp Industrial Automation India Private Limited, Fisnar Dispensing Equipment Solutions, Güdel Group AG, IAI America Inc., Nordson Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Sage Automation Inc., YAMAHA Robotics, Aerotech Inc, Keller und Knappich Augsburg, Parker Hannifin India Private Limited, Toshiba Machine, Yaskawa India Private Limited, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Hirata Co. Ltd, Macron Dynamics Inc., PROMOT Automation GmbH, Shibaura Machine CO. LTD., and DENSO Kirloskar Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-robots-global-market-report

Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-robotics-global-market-report

Top Robotics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/top-robotics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model