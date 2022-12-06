Glutamine Market Size to Boost USD US$161.4 million By 2027 | CAGR 2.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in the production of cosmetic & personal care products demand to accelerate growth of the Glutamine market

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Glutamine Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$161.4 million by 2027. Glutamine is an amino acid and a derivative of glutamic acid. They can be categorized into L-glutamine and D-glutamine and is used in various end-uses such as pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, cosmetics & personal care and others. The expansion of the glutamine market is primarily driven by its usage in the cosmetic & personal care industry. According to the European Trade Association for the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry, the total sale of the cosmetics and personal care industry in Europe was valued at US$94.6 million in 2021, an increase of 4.3% as compared to US$87.6 in 2020. An increase in the production of cosmetic & personal care products along with the growth of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of the glutamine market size in the upcoming years.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17732/glutamine-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Glutamine Market highlights the following areas -

1. Powder form held a significant share of the Glutamine Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, along with ease of storage and transportation made it stand out in comparison to other forms of Glutamine in the market.

2. The Pharmaceutical industry held the largest share of the Glutamine Market in 2021, owing to the increasing production from pharmaceutical sectors worldwide. For instance, recent insights from Atradius state that global pharmaceutical production increased significantly by 13.6% in 2021 as compared to 2020.

3. North America dominated the Glutamine Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for Glutamine from the pharmaceutical sector in the region. According to Atradius, the United States accounted for 22% of the total global pharmaceutical production in 2021.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Glutamine Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17732

Segmental Analysis:

1. Powder form held a significant share of over 20% of the Glutamine Market in 2021, owing to its range of characteristics and benefits over other forms of glutamine. Glutamine in powder form has better physicochemical stability in comparison to other forms of glutamine.

2. North America held a dominant share of over 35% of the Glutamine Market in 2021. The consumption of glutamine is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the U.S. and Canada accounted for 49.1% of the total pharmaceutical market in 2021.

3. The pharmaceutical industry dominated the Glutamine Market with a share of over 25% in 2021, owing to the increasing production from pharmaceutical sectors worldwide. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the total production of pharmaceuticals including capsules, tablets and other products in Europe was valued at EUR 310,000 million (approx. US$354,080.76 million) in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Glutamine Industry are -

1. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

2. NOW Foods

3. Evonik

4. Optimum Nutrition Inc.

5. Nutritech



Click on the following link to buy the Glutamine Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17732

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Glutamic Acid Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16015/glutamic-acid-market.html

B. Glucose, Dextrose and Maltodextrin Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Glucose-Dextrose-And-Maltodextrin-Market-Research-504439

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062