At 7.8% CAGR, Interventional Neurology Market Size Worth US$3,679 Million by 2027: IndustryARC

Diagnostic imaging technique advancements along with growing developments by market players are expected to drive market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional Neurology Market size is estimated to reach $3,679 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Interventional neurology is an endovascular, catheter-based approach for diagnosing and treating central nervous system vascular disorders. A digital subtraction angiography image of the blood arteries in the brain is used to diagnose a blood flow abnormality. A cerebral aneurysm (also known as a brain aneurysm) is a weakening spot in the wall of a blood artery in the brain that causes a ballooning, a carotid-cavernous fistula is an improper connection between the carotid artery and/or its branches and the cavernous sinus, a major vein which can be diagnosed by a neurologist. Malformations of the Arteriovenous System (AVMs) Arteriovenous malformations are aberrant blood vessel collections in which arteries and veins are linked directly. Arteriovenous malformations are treated with interventional neuroradiology procedures (AVMs).

Key Takeaways

Factors such as technical advances, the presence of a large target patient population, favorable medical reimbursements, and rising demand for effective neurovascular devices are likely to drive market expansion.

The Neurovascular Devices market is expected to increase owing to the growing patient population suffering from chronic neurological illnesses and the introduction and approval of embolization devices in various countries.

However, a scarcity of qualified neurosurgeons and strict restrictions may limit market expansion during the projection period.

Segmental Analysis:

Interventional Neurology Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product Type: The Interventional Neurology Market based on Product type can be further segmented into Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices, Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems, Neurothrombectomy Devices, and Support devices. The cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices are primarily used to treat arteriovenous malformations, aneurysms, carotid-cavernous fistulas, and other neurovascular disorders. However, the Neuro Thrombectomy Devices Segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Interventional Neurology Market Segmentation Analysis- By Disease Type: The Interventional Neurology Market based on Disease type can be further segmented into Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas, Ischemic Strokes, Cerebral Aneurysms, and Others. Cerebral Aneurysms segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is majorly owing to the global increase in risk factors that lead to aneurysms such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, and cigarette use. However, the Ischemic Strokes segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Interventional Neurology Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: Based on Geography the Interventional Neurology Market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World based on geography. North America held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021. The robust growth of technology in the healthcare sector in the United States, the increasing burden of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, product launches, and increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment are expected to drive the market's significant growth. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention article titled 'Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias' revised in October 2020, an estimated 5.8 million Americans would have Alzheimer's disease by 2020. According to the same source, the number of people affected by Alzheimer's disease is expected to nearly triple to 14 million by 2060. As the illness burden grows, so does the need for interventional neurology, which propels the market forward.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Interventional Neurology Industry are -

1. Abbott

2. B Braun

3. Medtronic

4. Boston Scientific Corporation

5. Stryker Corporation

