Small-Scale LNG Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Small-Scale LNG Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on small-scale LNG market.

What are the growth prospects of the small-scale LNG industry?

The global small-scale LNG market size reached US$ 30.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 48.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.94% during 2022-2027

What is small-scale LNG ?

Small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) represents a natural gas that is available in liquefied form and is processed in industrial plants with low capacities. The gas is cooled at a highly cold temperature and is turned into an odorless and colorless liquid that can be re-gasified for various applications. As compared to oil and diesel, small-scale LNG is more environment-friendly and is extensively used for addressing off-grid power generation requirements in remote industrial and residential complexes. In line with this, it is widely utilized as a transportation fuel, as an industrial feedstock, for heating in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, etc.

Market Trends

The inflating industrialization levels and the escalating demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective energy sources are among the key factors stimulating the small-scale LNG market. Moreover, the expanding transportation industry is positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the shifting preferences among leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles from the traditionally utilized fuel sources towards LNG, as it has complete combustion and fewer carbon emissions, are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing need for power generation from underdeveloped and remote areas across countries is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of small-scale LNG as ship fuel over heavy fuel oil, marine gas oil, diesel oil, etc., is also propelling the global market. Additionally, the rising consumer inclination towards greener and cleaner fuel sources and extensive investments in R&D activities are expected to fuel the small-scale LNG market over the forecasted period.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of terminal type, mode of supply, storage tank type, application and geography.

Breakup by Terminal Type:

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

Breakup by Mode of Supply:

Truck

Trans-Shipment and Bunkering

Pipeline and Rail

Others

Breakup by Storage Tank Type:

Pressurized

Atmospheric Tank

Floating Storage Unit (FSU)

Breakup by Application:

Electrical Power Generation

Industrial Feedstock

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Dresser-Rand Group Inc. (Siemens), Engie SA, Excelerate Energy. L. P., PJSC Gazprom, General Electric (GE) Company, Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corporation, Linde Aktiengesellschaft, Novatek, Plum Energy LLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sofregaz SAS, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

