Global Robotics And Automation Actuators Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

According to ‘Robotics And Automation Actuators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the robotics and automation actuators market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 22.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The robotics and automation actuators market is expected to reach $ 36.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%. The increasing demand for industrial robots is expected to propel the growth of the robotics and automation actuators market going forward.

The robotics and automation actuators market consists of sales of robotics and automation actuators by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a device to transform energy into motion, which can be rotary or linear. The robotics and automation actuators aid in the movement of a robot, which frequently makes use of motors to turn the wheels of the robot, or a robot arm's joints, or to open or close a robot gripper.

Global Robotics And Automation Actuators Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the robotics and automation actuator market. Major companies operating in the robotics and automation actuators sector are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions, including smart actuators, to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2021, Ewellix, a Sweden-based manufacturer and supplier of linear motion solutions, launched a smart electro-mechanical actuator with expanded capability for use in agricultural and construction gear. The smart actuator offers four new or improved functions such as communication, built-in monitoring and diagnostics, precise position sensors, and in-control.

The global robotics and automation actuators market is segmented:

By Types: Rotary Actuators, Linear Actuators

By Actuation: Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic

By Applications: Process Automation, Robotics

By Vertical: Food And Beverages, Power Generation, Chemicals, Paper And plastics, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Electronics And Electricals, Other Verticals

By Geography: The global robotics and automation actuators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Robotics And Automation Actuators Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides robotics and automation actuators global market forecast, robotics and automation actuators market trends and robotics and automation actuators market overviews, analyzes and forecasts robotics and automation actuators global market share and growth for the global robotics and automation actuators market, robotics and automation actuators market share, robotics and automation actuators global market segments and geographies, robotics and automation actuators global market players, robotics and automation actuators global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Robotics And Automation Actuators Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: John Deere, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, Kubota

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

