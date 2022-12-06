Bentonite Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.81 Billion in 2028

The Bentonite Market is expected to reach US$ 2.81 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Bentonite Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1585/bentonite-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the bentonite market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Infrastructure growth in developing economies such as India, Brazil and China are driving the construction industry and hence.

Bentonite is used in tunneling, building waterproof screens, slurry walls, waterproofing foundations and stabilization of casings.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Bentonite Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Sodium, Calcium, Sulphur, and Others),

(Sodium, Calcium, Sulphur, and Others), By Application Type (Foundry Sands, Cat Litter, Iron Ore Pelletizing, Refining, Drilling Muds, Civil Engineering, and Others),

(Foundry Sands, Cat Litter, Iron Ore Pelletizing, Refining, Drilling Muds, Civil Engineering, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Bentonite Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as sodium bentonite, calcium bentonite, sulphur bentonite, and others. Sodium bentonite is likely to dominate the market owing to higher water absorption than calcium bentonite, it can be used as binders, liner materials, and as water proofing materials.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as foundry sands, cat litter, iron ore pelletizing, refining, drilling muds, civil engineering, and others. Foundry sands application dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to remain the major application type during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to be the largest market driven by large scale drilling and exploration activities in the USA. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period driven by emerging economies such as China, India, ASEAN countries, and others.

COVID-19 Impact on the Bentonite Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1585/bentonite-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Mineral Technologies

Delmon Group of Companies

CETCO

Black Hills Bentonite

Halliburton.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the bentonite market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176