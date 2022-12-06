Whey Protein Market Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Outlook 2022-2027

Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, The global whey protein (powder and concentrate) market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.25 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027.

Whey protein is a powdered protein additive manufactured from the byproduct of cheese making process. It comprises beta-lactoglobulin, alpha-lactalbumin, bovine serum albumin, and immunoglobins which enhance muscle development in the body. It is available as whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and whey protein hydrolysate. It is infused with various flavors to enhance the taste, such as chocolate, vanilla, butterscotch, mango, pineapple, and berries.

It is a rich source of various amino acids, which assist in improving the growth and repair of body tissues, boosting the immune system, enhancing digestive health, and reducing inflammation. It promotes weight loss by suppressing the appetite, losing body fat, and building lean muscle. It helps lower cholesterol levels and reduces blood pressure and risks of cardiovascular diseases in patients with hypertension. It is incorporated into medical protein supplements and infant formulas to improve digestibility and decrease allergen potential.

It is consumed by older adults to increase protein content in their diet and enhance health conditions. It provides adequate protein to athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts for generating energy and building strong muscles. As whey protein is a comprehensive source of protein and nutrients and offers various health benefits, it is extensively recommended by physicians, dieticians, and surgeons.

Whey Protein Market Trends:

The increasing demand for whey protein among gym goers and fitness enthusiasts to build, repair, and maintain muscles represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the occurrence of obesity in young adults and working individuals on account of sedentary lifestyles and hectic work schedules. This, coupled with the growing geriatric population, is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, stroke, arthritis, and asthma, among the masses due to excessive smoking and alcohol consumption is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, whey protein is an ideal protein supplement for lactose intolerant individuals and provides various health benefits to diabetic patients, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, the increasing number of distribution channels and online stores selling premium quality whey protein, along with the rising online shopping activities of individuals worldwide, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, key market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance product quality and introduce more flavors in whey protein, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

The report cover the below key market segments:

Breakup by Type:

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Nutrition Products and Pharmaceuticals

Feed Applications

Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

