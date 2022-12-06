Cultured Meat Market is Estimated to Generate a Revenue of US$ 22.6 Bn by 2032 Owing to Increased Inclination Towards Animal Welfare and Environment Sustainability | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Innovating formulations, research patenting, and sustainability are the factors driving growth of cultured meat market. Cultured Meat Are Gaining Popularity among Consumers in Food Service Industry.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cultured Meat Market Is Expected To Showcase A Positive Growth Outlook By Exhibiting A Total CAGR Of Around 18.7% Throughout The Forecast Period From 2022 To 2032. The Global Market is anticipated to be Valued at around USD 4.1 Bn in 2022 And Reach a Valuation of USD 22.6 Bn by 2032.



Newly Released Data from Future Market Insights Market Analysis Shows That Global Demand for Cultured Meat Is Projected to Grow Year-On-Year (Y-O-Y) Growth of 12.7% In 2022. According to Future Market Insight’s Historical Analysis, The Demand for The Cultured Meat Market Grew at 11.8% CAGR Between 2017 And 2021. Cultured Meat Also Known as Cultivated Meat, Is Genuine Animal Meat That Is Produced by Direct Cultivation of Animal Cells, Including Organ Meats and Seafood.

As Per Recent Research, Drastic Revolutionization Has Taken Place in The Cultured Meat Market and Is Projected To Surge At A Phenomenal CAGR Worth 18.7% During The Projection Period. The Cultured Meat Market, Comprising Poultry as A Meat Type and The Food Service Industry As An Application Segment, Is Projected To Reflect A Favorable Cultured Meat Market Growth Outlook In Terms Of Revenue, According To The Annual Cultured Meat Market Analysis Conducted By Future Market Insights. According To Research, Demand For Cultured Meat Will Grow By 70% By 2050, Which Will Pace Up The Cultured Meat Market's Key Trends And Opportunities Drastically.

Key Takeaways

Innovations And Technological Advancements Are Taking Place Within The Cellular Agriculture Sector And A Growing Inclination Has Been Witnessed Toward Animal Welfare And Environmental Sustainability, Which Are Expected To Drive The Cultured Meat Market. The Cultured Meat Market Is Expected To Grow Due To Rising Clean Meat Consumption And Increased Demand For Cultured Meat.

This Surging Cultured Meat Market Trend Within The Protein Consumption Segment Is Anticipated To Present Numerous Opportunities For Various Meat Processors And Food Companies In Order To Invest In Alternative Meat Proteins, Such As Clean Meat Or Cultured Meat, In Order To Meet Consumer Demand For Cultured Meat.

Cultured Meat Popularly Known As Clean Meat Is Expected To Offer An Innovative Way To Reduce The Environmental Impact That Is Getting Intense In The Cultured Meat Market. Since Cultured Meat Is Produced With A Similar Structure That Of The Same Small Cell Type As Conventional Meat, Which Is Arranged In Animal Tissues, The Replicating Process Of Production Is Not Only Sensory And With Similar Nutritional Profiles, But This Production Method Eliminates The Need To Farm And Raise Animals For Food Also.





Competitive Landscape

Leading Cultured Meat Manufacturers Are Rapidly Focusing On Increasing Research And Development For New Product Innovations While Simultaneously Focusing On Product Launches, Along With Inorganic Growth Strategies, Including Acquisitions And Joint Ventures. Since The Food And Beverage Industry Is Keeping An Eye On Unique Product Formulations, Technological Advancements Are Being Rapidly Adopted By Key Cultured Meat Brands, Driving Further Cultured Meat Market Growth.

More Insights into the Cultured Meat Market

North America Is Anticipated To Dominate The Global Cultured Meat Market As It Is Pushing This Trend Forward. In 2021, The North American Region Was Known To Account For The Largest Cultured Meat Market Share Globally. The Growth Of The Region Is Expected To Be Driven By An Increase In Innovations And Developments, As Well As Increased Spending On Efficient R&D. Consumers Are Rapidly Shifting From Conventional Meat To Cultured Meat Products Due To Health Concerns About Meat Consumption, An Increase In Investor Interest In Alternative Proteins, And The Potential To Provide The Required Nutrition In Tailor-Made Proteins.

The Metropolitan Areas In Countries Like The United States And Canada Are Predicted To Lead The Global Cultured Meat Market Growth Attributing To A Higher Number Of Flexitarians Who Are Open To And Accept Meat Substitutes And Alternative Proteins. Increased Investment In Cultured Meat Companies Is Supported By Rising Demand For Cultured Meat Along With Alternative Protein In The Region.

Cultured Meat Products Are Expected To Be Less Expensive Than Other Sources And To Gain Widespread Popularity And Boost Cultured Meat Market Adoption Trends. Furthermore, As The Demand For Cultured Meat And Animal Protein Rises, So Makes The Demand For Poultry Products. The Cultured Meat Market's Future Trends Are Expected To Boost Even Faster As A Result Of This.

Cultured Meat Market By Category

By Meat Type:

Poultry

Pork

Beef

Seafood

Others



By Application:

Food Services Industry

Pet Food Industry

Others



