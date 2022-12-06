EnerVenue Launches Energy Storage Vessels (ESVs), the Second-Generation of its Metal-Hydrogen Energy Storage Solution

The ESVs offer more efficient and flexible deployments of EnerVenue’s pioneering technology, with scalable and customizable large-format battery configurations ready to meet a wide breadth of customer and partner applications

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue, the first company to bring metal-hydrogen batteries capable of more than 30,000 cycles to the clean energy revolution, today announced the launch of EnerVenue Energy Storage Vessels (ESVs), the company’s second-generation energy storage product.



EnerVenue ESVs continue to expand the company’s pioneering use of metal-hydrogen energy storage technology as an advantageous solution compared to lithium-ion and other alternatives. Based on decades of use with NASA and other aerospace applications, EnerVenue has significantly cost-reduced materials to bring—for the first time—unique battery durability, safety, and flexibility benefits to grid-scale, commercial and industrial deployments. The new ESV solution delivers unprecedented flexibility in how customers can stack and install the vessels to build and scale their energy storage capacity.

The ultra-long-life EnerVenue ESVs enable unique applications and business models for developers, integrators, and owners. Customers can cycle ESVs up to three times per day without rest, and the batteries have an expected lifetime of 30 years / 30,000 cycles. ESVs continue to deliver 86% capacity beyond 30,000 cycles, providing a second asset life that lithium-ion batteries cannot match. The solution’s metal-hydrogen technology further differentiates from li-ion by offering improved fire safety. ESVs have been tested and demonstrate no thermal runaway or propagation risk, and there is no need for costly, preventative fire suppression systems. EnerVenue ESVs also significantly reduce OPEX and CAPEX costs compared to li-ion, delivering on expected ROI by eliminating any need for expensive augmentations, excessive oversizing, or extensive maintenance during a project’s lifetime. With recyclable components, ESVs are also more sustainable and environmentally responsible than li-ion.

EnerVenue ESVs offer a highly configurable and scalable product architecture that makes the products ideal building blocks for system integrators of all sizes and business models. ESVs similarly enable a more flexible breadth of deployment locations—and are built to thrive even in extreme temperatures and other environments where grid-scale li-ion batteries struggle. The product also features flexible charge/discharge rates and can discharge to 100% (deep discharges permanently damage li-ion batteries), giving system owners the latitude to capitalize on a broader range of revenue stream opportunities.

“Our new ESVs deliver a meaningful upgrade to the customization and ease with which customers and partners can plan—and expand—their utilization of our transformative and proven battery technology,” said Majid Keshavarz, Chief Technology Officer, EnerVenue. “As the applications using our technology have grown, we wanted to ensure we had a product that could match almost any use case. ESVs package EnerVenue’s incredible technology into a more flexible and efficient solution that we’re excited to bring to market.”

EnerVenue backs its ESVs with the Capacity Assurance extended warranty. Launched in October and the longest and simplest warranty of its kind, customers selecting Capacity Assurance are guaranteed 88% capacity for up to 20 years/20,000 cycles.

The company is already committed to providing seven gigawatt hours of ESVs as part of existing agreements with customers, including previously announced deals with Pine Gate Renewables, Sonnell Power Solutions, and Nicon-Industries-affiliated Green Energy Renewable Solutions. EnerVenue will begin shipping ESVs to customers in 2023.

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds simple, safe, and cost-efficient energy storage solutions for the clean energy revolution. Based on technology proven over decades under the most extreme conditions, EnerVenue batteries are refined and scaled for large renewable energy integration applications. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba20df49-2f2a-40c1-a2c0-6ddfb7437df2