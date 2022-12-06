Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,657 in the last 365 days.

EnerVenue Launches Energy Storage Vessels (ESVs), the Second-Generation of its Metal-Hydrogen Energy Storage Solution

The ESVs offer more efficient and flexible deployments of EnerVenue’s pioneering technology, with scalable and customizable large-format battery configurations ready to meet a wide breadth of customer and partner applications

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue, the first company to bring metal-hydrogen batteries capable of more than 30,000 cycles to the clean energy revolution, today announced the launch of EnerVenue Energy Storage Vessels (ESVs), the company’s second-generation energy storage product.

EnerVenue ESVs continue to expand the company’s pioneering use of metal-hydrogen energy storage technology as an advantageous solution compared to lithium-ion and other alternatives. Based on decades of use with NASA and other aerospace applications, EnerVenue has significantly cost-reduced materials to bring—for the first time—unique battery durability, safety, and flexibility benefits to grid-scale, commercial and industrial deployments. The new ESV solution delivers unprecedented flexibility in how customers can stack and install the vessels to build and scale their energy storage capacity.

The ultra-long-life EnerVenue ESVs enable unique applications and business models for developers, integrators, and owners. Customers can cycle ESVs up to three times per day without rest, and the batteries have an expected lifetime of 30 years / 30,000 cycles. ESVs continue to deliver 86% capacity beyond 30,000 cycles, providing a second asset life that lithium-ion batteries cannot match. The solution’s metal-hydrogen technology further differentiates from li-ion by offering improved fire safety. ESVs have been tested and demonstrate no thermal runaway or propagation risk, and there is no need for costly, preventative fire suppression systems. EnerVenue ESVs also significantly reduce OPEX and CAPEX costs compared to li-ion, delivering on expected ROI by eliminating any need for expensive augmentations, excessive oversizing, or extensive maintenance during a project’s lifetime. With recyclable components, ESVs are also more sustainable and environmentally responsible than li-ion.

EnerVenue ESVs offer a highly configurable and scalable product architecture that makes the products ideal building blocks for system integrators of all sizes and business models. ESVs similarly enable a more flexible breadth of deployment locations—and are built to thrive even in extreme temperatures and other environments where grid-scale li-ion batteries struggle. The product also features flexible charge/discharge rates and can discharge to 100% (deep discharges permanently damage li-ion batteries), giving system owners the latitude to capitalize on a broader range of revenue stream opportunities.

“Our new ESVs deliver a meaningful upgrade to the customization and ease with which customers and partners can plan—and expand—their utilization of our transformative and proven battery technology,” said Majid Keshavarz, Chief Technology Officer, EnerVenue. “As the applications using our technology have grown, we wanted to ensure we had a product that could match almost any use case. ESVs package EnerVenue’s incredible technology into a more flexible and efficient solution that we’re excited to bring to market.”

EnerVenue backs its ESVs with the Capacity Assurance extended warranty. Launched in October and the longest and simplest warranty of its kind, customers selecting Capacity Assurance are guaranteed 88% capacity for up to 20 years/20,000 cycles.

The company is already committed to providing seven gigawatt hours of ESVs as part of existing agreements with customers, including previously announced deals with Pine Gate Renewables, Sonnell Power Solutions, and Nicon-Industries-affiliated Green Energy Renewable Solutions. EnerVenue will begin shipping ESVs to customers in 2023.

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds simple, safe, and cost-efficient energy storage solutions for the clean energy revolution. Based on technology proven over decades under the most extreme conditions, EnerVenue batteries are refined and scaled for large renewable energy integration applications. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba20df49-2f2a-40c1-a2c0-6ddfb7437df2


Primary Logo

EnerVenue launches Energy Storage Vessels

The ESVs offer more efficient and flexible deployments of EnerVenue’s pioneering technology.

You just read:

EnerVenue Launches Energy Storage Vessels (ESVs), the Second-Generation of its Metal-Hydrogen Energy Storage Solution

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.