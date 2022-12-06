Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,600 in the last 365 days.

Colliers announces expansion in Belgium with the acquisition of BelSquare

Acquisition maximises multi-service offering

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), announced today that it has acquired a majority interest in BelSquare SRL (“BelSquare”), the Belgium real estate advisor.

This acquisition combines BelSquare with Colliers’ already well-established Belgium team, adding to the services available to clients. Under the guidance of Antoine Derville, CEO of Colliers, France and Belgium, Charles Lasserre and David Vermeesch, who were Managing Partners of BelSquare, become co-heads of the newly formed Colliers Belgium operation. Other members of the leadership team include Annick Vandenbulcke, who as former Managing Director of Colliers Belgium will continue as Head of Occupier Advisory, Colliers, Belgium.

BelSquare is a 26-person strong multi-service business, acting for domestic and international occupier, owner and investor clients. Combined with our existing business, our expanded Belgium operation will have 70 professionals offering multiple services across Agency, Capital Markets, and Occupier Services, including Project Management and Design & Build, Valuations and Property Management.

Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO of Colliers, EMEA, said, “Strengthening our pool of experts in Belgium is part of our EMEA Enterprise ’25 Growth strategy. It is fantastic to close the year out with this acquisition and to see the teams begin to integrate. We are confident that this acquisition will lead to an enhanced operation and set us up for long-term growth.”

“The BelSquare team are excited to become part of the Colliers’ industry-leading brand. Through the firm’s global platform, we can accelerate the services offered to our both domestic and international clients,” explained David Vermeesch, Co-Head of Colliers Belgium, formerly BelSquare.
Charles Lasserre, also formerly BelSquare and now Co-Head of Colliers Belgium, added, “We look forward to formally integrating with our new Belgium colleagues and leveraging Colliers’ reach to propel our growth, market share, and client service capabilities.”

Concluding, Antoine Derville, CEO of France and Belgium, Colliers, said, “BelSquare holds a highly-regarded reputation in the local Belgium market, which the team can now build upon with the weight of the Colliers established Belgium team and global platform behind it. Under David and Charles’ leadership, and with Annick’s strong network of occupier clients, our expanded operation will double its revenue, going from strength to strength, and maximising the potential for our clients and our people.”

Media Contact:
Anna Silkstone
Head of Content, EMEA
+44(0)7769 690208

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 63 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.6 billion and $92 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/514a3235-4f41-4939-863e-711e228211b5


Primary Logo

Colliers announces expansion in Belgium with the acquisition of BelSquare

On the picture sitting from the left: Charles Lasserre, Managing Partner, BelSquare / Co-Head of Colliers Belgium; David Vermeesch, Managing Partner, BelSquare / Co-Head of Colliers Belgium

You just read:

Colliers announces expansion in Belgium with the acquisition of BelSquare

Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.