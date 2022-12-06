Automotive Stainless Steel Tube Market to Reach US$5.1 billion by 2026 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Government Initiatives for Electric Vehicles (EV) which will drive the Automotive Stainless Steel Tube Market demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automotive Stainless Steel Tube Market size is forecast to reach US$5.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026 owing to the rising usage of stainless steel tubes used in automotive components such as transmission systems, tube hydroforming, exhaust system, coolant tube, welded tubes, and more due to its extensive set of characteristics of steel such as flexible design, cost-efficient, affordable repairs, high tensile strength, stiffness, fracture toughness, abrasion resistance, lightweight, puncture resistance, durability, and more. Stainless steel has become one of the most widely used components in the automotive industry due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, which aids in vehicle weight reduction features.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Automotive Stainless Steel Tube Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the automotive stainless steel tube market, owing to the increasing demand and production of vehicles. According to OICA, the production of passenger cars has increased by 2.6% in Malaysia in 2019.

2. Stainless steel-based tubes are preferred in the automotive industry due to their favorable properties such as high strength, corrosion resistance, and ability to perform under extreme temperatures and pressures, which are driving the automotive stainless steel tube market growth.

3. The utilization of expensive raw materials including chromium, nickel, and titanium adds to the high costs of the product as compared to its alternatives such as aluminum, which is restraining the automotive stainless steel tube market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The 400 series segment held the largest share in the automotive stainless steel tube market in 2020. Tubes with 400 series generally come with an outer diameter with a range from 25mm to 40mm. This series generally includes type 408, 409, 410, 416, 420, 430, and 440 grades.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the automotive stainless steel tube market in 2020 up to 43% and is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing automotive manufacturing coupled with population growth in the region.

3. The welded tube segment held the largest share in the automotive stainless steel tube market in 2020, as these are more readily available, which results in a minimum waiting period, consequently, making them cost-effective. As compared to the seamless product form, their wall thickness is more consistent.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automotive Stainless Steel Tube Industry are -

1. Tubacex

2. Handytube Corporation

3. Plymouth Tube Company

4. Fischer Group

5. Maxim Tubes Company Pvt.



