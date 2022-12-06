A Loving Couple’s Journey Through a Year of Hope and Fear
An emotive memoir of a tender, true love that transcends time and illnessCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winner of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award of Marquis Who’s Who, awardee Margery Al-Chalabi, an architect by profession, has published her book entitled Like Two Saplings: A Memoir. It is a memoir of captivating romance, a hectic year of uncertainty, bouncing back and forth between hope and fear—interspersed with recollections of long ago beginnings, exotic travels and vacations, landmark accomplishments and events, and the closeness of colleagues, family and friends.
Like Two Saplings, as the title suggests and the book cover depicts—two tender trees intertwined, tells the story of Margery and Suhail, two fresh graduates who find their way into each other until death do them part. Margery writes, “Our complete immersion in one another, our yin to one another’s yang, and our ultimate growing together, like two saplings, into one great tall tree. It was our greatest strength, this intertwining.”
With degrees in architecture, Margery and Suhail traveled to Greece—that ancient bridge between East and West—to continue their education as urban planners. Though coming from very different cultures and continents, the two grew fond of each other, slowly but irresistibly. So, after three years of study and work, they added two graduate degrees, a marriage, and an all-encompassing partnership that would grow, evolve and deepen for over fifty years.
After a return to the U.S. and nearly fifty years of landmark studies and projects, the happy, accomplished lives in Chicago of the Al-Chalabis took a drastic turn in 2014. Suhail’s chronic leukemia, which they had been monitoring, had become acute. Furthermore, it appeared with a new, lethal strain. The memoir follows the couple’s journey through searching for a cure from the emerging fields of gene therapy; coping with alternating improvements and downturns; living with fear, hope, and acceptance—all with the ever-constant, unconditional love of 52 years.
“Like Two Saplings is beautifully and powerfully written. Couples both young and old will derive much wisdom from Al-Chalabi’s loving chronicle of a juncture in life that may be faced by many, and can be met with kindness and courage.” — Barbara Bamberger Scott, Pacific Book Review.
Margery Al-Chalabi (nee Pupach) was born in a small, working-class town in the Allegheny River Valley of Pittsburgh. The first member of her extended family to attend college, she put herself through with scholarships and part-time work, earning a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) in 1961.
She studied at Athens Technological Institute (ATI) in Athens, Greece, receiving an MSc in Urban Planning and Regional Economics in 1965. In Athens, Margery met Suhail Al-Chalabi, a fellow student at ATI, a gifted Iraqi with a recent Bachelor’s Degree in architecture from MIT, who became the love of her life. They married in 1965; returned to the U.S.; and produced rewarding, boundary-pushing work in Chicago.
A beautiful love story that transcends time and illness, death even, it’s best for the world to discover Margery’s writing jewel. Like Two Saplings will land in the January 2023 issue of The New York Times. And to make this memoir more accessible, Like Two Saplings is now available at The Reading Glass Bookstore, located at 7 Wrightstown Cookstown Road, and at the JB MDL Exchange Mall, Cookstown, New Jersey. Book copies also are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
