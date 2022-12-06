Cassie's Meticulous Touch Professional Cleaners Can Help with holiday preparations

Cassie knows how important it is to have the home sparkling clean for the holidays and trains her teams of workers to do an extra special job.

OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” are words from an often sung holiday song during November and December. And, yes, it is a wonderful time of the year for most, but it is also the time of year for lots of decorating and entertaining, often having people stay in our home for several days. It is usually the time of year when, even though folks are extra busy, they will add a deep cleaning item to their to-do list. But where will the time come from to do a deep cleaning? Hopefully, the homemaker can employ the services of a residential cleaning service like Cassie’s Meticulous Touch.

Cassie’s has been a successful professional cleaning service in Ocala, Florida, and surrounding areas, including Orlando, Gainesville, and The Villages, for over 20 years. As one can use her services on a regular basis, one can also use her services on a one-time basis, such as getting their home ready for the holidays. Cassie will assure that her cleaning services can make a positive difference in one's ability to enjoy their home for themselves and others without becoming worn out from cleaning. Some of the benefits her service can help with when it comes to getting the home ready for the holidays include the following:

• Thorough cleaning of important areas such as the kitchen and bathrooms. Not only will her team of workers clean, but they will also sanitize and disinfect using products recommended by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). Disinfecting will eliminate the virus, including the ongoing COVID virus, and eliminate bacteria. Surfaces, sinks, appliances, and floors will be included.

• Surfaces throughout the home will be cleaned and disinfected. This can include counters, tables, shelves, and furniture surfaces.

• Floors, both carpets and uncarpeted, will be vacuumed and cleaned and, if needed, rewaxed. Special consideration will be given to removing stubborn stains.

• Walls and doors will be wiped down with extra attention to door knobs and light switches.

• If requested as an extra service, windows will be washed inside and out.

• Porches and patio areas can also be included in the pre-holiday cleaning.

Cassie knows how important it is to have the house sparkling clean for the holidays and trains her teams of workers to do an extra special job. Her costs are competitive and fair. To help one decide on how to take advantage of Cassie’s meticulous touch to get their home ready for the holidays, Cassie offers a free estimate, at which time questions one might have can be answered. Please call her office at (352) 216-0513 to schedule your free estimate. To learn more about Cassie’s Meticulous Torch and her professional cleaning services, visit her website http://cleaningservicesocalafl.com.