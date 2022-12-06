Global Pulse Flour Market Size is Expected to Acquire $31.3 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 7.8%

[185+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Pulse Flour Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 31.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 31.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 7.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AGT Food and Ingredients, ADM, Ingredion, Buhler, Avena Foods Limited, Limagrain, ARDENT MILLS, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, and The Scoular Company, among others. In North America and Asia Pacific Region specially India is Dominating to hold more shares of pulse floor market and continue owning during forecast period

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Pulse Flour Market By Type (Pea, Bean, Chickpea, Lentil, And Others), By Application (Bakery Food, Extruded Food, Meat Products, Beverages, Feed, And Others), By Industry Vertical (Nutraceuticals, Bakery Industry, Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Online Stores, And Specialty Shops), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028"

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pulse Flour Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 31.3 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 31.3 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

What is Pulse Flour? How big is the Pulse Flour Industry?

Pulse Flour Report Coverage & Overview:

Report Overview:

Pulses are legumes that are found in all the agricultural nations of the world. Pulse flour is milled, dried pulses, which are refined further for using them in different applications. Pulse flour can be used as a substitute for traditional flour like wheat, soy, etc. Some of the popular pulses used for making pulse flour include lentils, broad beans, yellow peas, and beans, among others. The popularity of the global pulse flour market can be attributed to the increasing consumption of gluten-free food products in developed countries.

Global Pulse Flour Market: Growth Dynamics

The major growth driver in the global pulse flour market is the increase in the demand for gluten-free flour. In addition, pulse flour is healthier in comparison to traditional flour. Pulse flour has high nutritional content, including proteins, which is contributing to the increased adoption of pulse flour by health-conscious people. Pulse flours are also used as substitutes for varied agricultural products, such as soy, wheat, corn, etc. These are some of the factors fueling the expansion of the global market for pulse flour. However, the fluctuation in the prices of pulses is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Pulse Flour Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pulse flour market is segmented based on the type, application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region.

The global market is divided into pea, bean, chickpea, lentil, and other segments depending on the type. In 2021, the chickpea market category held the largest share, and it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate during the projected period. Chickpeas offer a lot of dietary fiber and are a great source of carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Additionally, chickpea flour provides various health benefits, such as better digestion, weight control, a lower risk of heart attack, and stability of blood sugar. The demand for chickpeas has increased as a result of these variables. Due to the segment's expanding use in the creation of soups, sauces, dips, and spreads, the market is projected to grow.

The market is categorized based on application, including baked food, extruded food, meat products, drinks, feed, and others. In 2021, the bakery food segment had the major revenue share, and it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate during the forecast period. The segment's growth is predicted to be fueled by rising consumer awareness of the benefits of a healthy diet that includes natural, organic, and gluten-free foods. Additionally, factors like the availability of a broad range of products with continuous innovation are anticipated to favorably impact growth in the years to come. The increasing demand for gluten-free bread is the primary driver of the bakery food business.

The global market for pulse flour is segmented into departmental stores, specialty shops, online retailers, and supermarkets & hypermarkets. The market is expected to be dominated by the supermarkets and hypermarkets sector throughout the forecast period because they make a variety of goods easily accessible under one roof. As a result, customers can select products from a wide range of availability. Since more seasonal displays now feature gluten-free products, more new products are being marketed, expanding the market. In supermarkets, managing a single large customer base is easier than managing a substantial number of independent, smaller customers. Due to their access to enormous consumer bases, supermarkets and hypermarkets produce a significant quantity of sales.

The global Pulse Flour market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Pea

Bean

Chickpea

Lentil

Others

By Application

Bakery Food

Extruded Food

Meat Products

Beverages

Feed

Others

By Industry Vertical

Nutraceuticals

Bakery Industry

Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Specialty Shops

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Pulse Flour market include -

AGT Food and Ingredients

ADM

Ingredion

Buhler

Avena Foods Limited

Limagrain

ARDENT MILLS

ANCHOR INGREDIENTS

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

The Scoular Company

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Pulse Flour market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Pulse Flour market size was valued at around US$ 31.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31.3 billion by 2028.

Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global pulse flour market is projected to grow owing to increasing demand for organic and gluten-free flour.

Based on type, the chickpea segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on application, the bakery food segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The market for pulse flour is divided into five regions based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America and India is expected to dominate the global pulse flour market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing consumption of healthy food products owing to the increasing prevalence of various diseases such as cardiac disease and others. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, approximately 697,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year which is 1 in every 5 deaths. Thus, driving regional growth during the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2020, to provide sustainable solutions for the North American market, Buhler partnered with the Food Application Center (FAC) in Minnesota, the United States. There, it will organize conferences with clients from the food and feed sector, startups, academics, and other partners. Additionally, Bühler plans to use the brand-new cutting-edge application center to transform crops of raw materials, including pulses, ancient grains, beans, oats, and others, into flours, snacks, extruded goods, and even plant-based protein products.

In October 2021, for applications based on plant proteins, including quick and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, Ingredion introduced pulse-based ingredient solutions, such as Homecraft Prista P 101 pea flour.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 31.3 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 31.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players AGT Food and Ingredients, ADM, Ingredion, Buhler, Avena Foods Limited, Limagrain, ARDENT MILLS, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, and The Scoular Company, among others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Distribution Channel and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

