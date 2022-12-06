Fire Protection Materials Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 8.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Bolstering Growth of Automotive Sector and Growing Consumption of Electronic Items will provide growth opportunities for the Fire Protection Materials Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fire Protection Materials Market size is estimated to reach US$4.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fire Protection Materials possess fire resistance properties which makes them incombustible. They are used in various industrial products such as foams, coatings, sealants and plaster which include gypsum and fibrous and cementitious spray proofing. The thermal resistance nature of fire protection materials is a major contributing factor to their market growth. Furthermore, the growing usage of these materials as foams, sealants and coatings in major sectors like transportation, building & construction, oil & gas and electrical & electronics is also influencing the growth of fire protection materials market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fire-Protection-Materials-Market-Research-500314

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fire Protection Materials Market highlights the following areas

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Fire Protection Materials industry owing to the flourishing demand for fire protection materials from the transportation and building & construction sector which are rapidly growing in the region.

2. Superior properties of Fire Protection Materials such as inhibiting and suppressing the combustion process thereby preventing potential fire spread could drive their demand in the electrical and electronic sector.

3. Flourishing growth in fuel-efficient vehicle technologies coupled with growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will accelerate the usage of Fire Protection Materials in electric vehicle batteries, thereby positively impacting the fire protection materials industry outlook.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500314

Segmental Analysis:

1. The coating held the largest share in the Fire Protection Materials market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fire Protection Materials such as coating are majorly used in sectors like transportation which includes automotive & aerospace and building & construction.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Fire Protection Materials market share in 2021 up to 42%. The fueling demand for Fire Protection Materials is influenced by the continuously growing transportation and building & construction sector in major economies like China, Japan and India.

3. Building & Construction held the largest share in the Fire Protection Materials market share and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fire Protection Materials find major applicability in building & construction during remodeling construction activities or new construction activities where they are used as protective coatings or foams on building materials.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fire Protection Materials Industry are -

1. Hilti Group

2. 3M Company

3. Trelleborg

4. Henkel

5. Morgan Advance Materials



Click on the following link to buy the Fire Protection Materials market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500314

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Passive-Fire-Protection-Coatings-Market-Research-500087

B. Fireproofing Coatings for wood Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fireproofing-Coatings-For-Wood-Market-Research-503047



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062